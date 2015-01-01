पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:गौरा चौरा में किया था अतिक्रमण, शिकायत के बाद नगर पालिका ने जेसीबी से हटवाया

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
दीपावली के अवसर पर धनतेरस के दिन से जगह जगह गौरा चौरा में पूजा अर्चना शुरू की जाती है। शहर के कंकालीन पारा स्थित गौरा चौरा में भी हर साल दीपावली पर पूजन किया जाता है। इसी गौरा चौरा के पास मलबा डालकर अवैध कब्जा किया जा रहा था। वार्ड के लोगों ने नगर पालिका में शिकायत की जिसके बाद पालिका की टीम ने पुलिस सुरक्षा के बीच मौके पर पहुंच जेसीबी से अतिक्रमण हटवाया। अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई के दौरान वहां विवाद भी हुआ।
12 नवंबर को धनतेरस पर्व है तथा इसी दिन से गौरा चौरा में पूजा अर्चना शुरू होती है। कंकालिन पारा स्थित गौरा चौरा के पास वार्ड के जयप्रकाश शर्मा द्वारा मलबा डालकर अतिक्रमण किया जा रहा था। दो माह पहले वार्डवासियों ने नगरपालिका के साथ पार्षद से शिकायत की थी लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। अब यहां पूजा की तैयारियां शुरू हुई तो एक बार फिर अतिक्रमण का मुद्दा उठा जिसके बाद वार्ड के लोगों ने अतिक्रमण करने वाले जयप्रकाश शर्मा को समझाया लेकिन वह मानने को तैयार नहीं हुआ। इसके बाद फिर से वार्ड के लोगों ने पालिका पहुंच शिकायत की। धनतेरस पर्व के एक दिन पहले अतिक्रमण हटाने पालिका की टीम मौके पर पहुंची। कार्रवाई के दौरान पालिका कर्मियों ने अतिक्रमण करने वाले ने जमकर विवाद भी किया लेकिन पालिका की टीम अतिक्रमण हटाकर ही वापस लौटी। कारवाई में नगरपालिका आरआई अनुभव साहू के साथ पार्षद माला तिवारी, राजस्व अमले के महेंद्र श्याम कार्तिक, राधेश्याम तिवारी, कमरूद्दीन उपस्थित थे।
चार वार्ड के लोग यहां करते हैं पूजा : धनतेरस से लेकर दीपावली तक चलने वाले इस पूजन में बाकायदा गौरा गौरी की मूर्ति स्थापित की जाती है। तीन दिनों तक चलने वाले इस पूजन में दीपावली के दूसरे दिन विसर्जन किया जाता है। कंकालीनपारा गौरा चौक में पूजन करने इस वार्ड के अलावा शांतिनगर, एमजी वार्ड तथा अघन नगर वार्ड के लोग भी पूजा में शामिल होते हैं।

वार्डवासियों की शिकायत पर कार्रवाई हुई
कंकालिन पारा पार्षद माला तिवारी ने कहा वार्डवासियों ने नगरपालिका में दो माह पहले शिकायत की थी। अतिक्रमण करने वाले को समझाईश देते पर्याप्त समय भी दिया गया। नहीं मानने पर वार्डवासियों की मंशा के अनुरूप कार्रवाई कराई गई।

