सुविधा:डीएमएफ फंड से अस्पताल के लिए खरीदे जाएंगे उपकरण

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रभारी मंत्री रुद्रकुमार ने जिले में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बेहतर करने दिए निर्देश

जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री गुरु रुद्रकुमार मंगलवार को कांकेर पहुंचे। अफसरों की बैठक के बाद प्रेस से चर्चा करते कहा मुझे भी कांकेर जिले की चिंता है। मेरी प्राथमिकता है जिले का अस्पताल अपग्रेड हो, जिसके लिए जिला प्रशासन को किसी तरह संसाधन जुटाने कहा गया है। मशीनों के अलावा नर्स, सर्जन तक की नियुक्ति के लिए डीएमएफ फंड से खर्च करने कहा गया है, ताकी जिले में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बेहतर हो सके। प्रभारी मंत्री ने कहा 17 दिसंबर को सरकार का दो साल का कार्यकाल पूरा हो रहा है। मुझे खुशी है हमने अपने घोषणा पत्र के 22 बिंदुओं को पूरा कर लिया है। 14 बचे हैं, जिसका कार्य प्रगति पर है और जल्द ही वह भी पूरे हो जाएंगे। शहर के जलावर्धन योजना पर पूछे गए सवाल के जवाब में कहा उसका काम अंतिम स्टेज पर है। कोरोना के चलते देरी हुई है। अब शहर में जल्द ही जलावर्धन योजना से घरों में पानी पहुंचने लगेगा। मेडिकल काॅलेज के संबंध में कहा जांच कराई जाएगी कि कहां इसे लेकर देरी हो रही है। साथ ही प्रभारी मंत्री ने सरकार की योजनाओं की जानकारी देते कहा हमारी सरकार सभी को साथ लेकर चलते विकास कर रही है।

प्रभारी मंत्री ने जैतखाम की पूजा-अर्चना की
प्रभारी मंत्री गुरु रूद्र कुमार कांकेर प्रवास के दौरान संजय नगर सतनाम सेवा समिति भवन प्रांगण स्थित जैतखाम की पूजा-अर्चना की। समाज प्रमुखों से भी भेंट की। समाज प्रमुखों ने प्रभारी मंत्री को शाॅल एवं पगड़ी भेंटकर सम्मानित किया। इस अवसर पर संसदीय सचिव शिशुपाल शोरी, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष हेमंत ध्रुव और बस्तर विकास प्राधिकरण सदस्य बिरेश ठाकुर मौजूद थे। सतनाम भवन में बोर खनन करवाने की मांग को शीघ्र पूरा कराने आश्वासन दिया।

अटैच शिक्षक भेजे जाएंगे मूल स्थान
अंदरूनी इलाके के शिक्षकों के मुख्यालय में लंबे समय से अटैच होने के सवाल के जवाब में कहा इसकी जांच कराई जाएगी। शिक्षकों को उनके मूल स्थान पर भेजा जाएगा, ताकि अंदरूनी इलाके में भी शिक्षा व्यवस्था सुचारू रूप से चलती रहे। शिक्षा विभाग में जो घोटाले की बात कही जा रही है उसकी जांच कराई जाएगी।

