परेशानी:मजदूरों के भुगतान के लिए 25 फीसदी धान सस्ती दर पर बेचने लगे हैं किसान

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • धान खरीदी में देरी, 60 प्रतिशत कटाई और 25 प्रतिशत मिंजाई हो चुकी

गांवों में धान फसल कटाई कार्य तेजी से चल रहा है। शासन ने इस सत्र में धान खरीदी 1 दिसंबर से करने का निर्णय लिया है जबकि पहले धान खरीदी कार्य 15 नवंबर से शुरू हो जाती थी। धान खरीदी की तिथि को आगे बढ़ाने को लेकर किसानों में नाराजगी है। किसानों का कहना है धान कटाई, मिंजाई के बाद उसे सुरक्षित रखने को लेकर चिंता बढ़ जाती है। साथ ही मजदूरों के साथ ही अन्य दूसरे खर्चों का भुगतान करने में भी परेशानी होती है। मजदूरी तथा ट्रैक्टर आदि का भुगतान करने 25 प्रतिशत धान व्यापारियों को सस्ते में बेचना पड़ रहा है जिससे किसानों को घाटा हो रहा है। सत्र 2018-19 में 15 नवंबर से धान खरीदी शुरू हुई थी जबकि उसके दो साल पहले सत्र 2016-17 तक तो 1 नवंबर से धान खरीदी शुरू होती थी। कांकेर कृषि विभाग के अनुसार अभी तक की स्थिति में 60 प्रतिशत धान कटाई हो चुकी है और मिंजाई का काम भी 25 से 30 प्रतिशत हो चुका है। नवंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह तक 90 प्रतिशत धान कटाई हो जाने की संभावना है। 1 दिसंबर से होने वाली धान खरीदी को किसानों ने जल्दी शुरू करने की मांग की है। किसानों का कहना है धान कटाई व मिंजाई के बाद उसे सुरक्षित रखने में दिक्कत होती है। बारिश के साथ चूहों से बचाव करना मुश्किल काम होता है। विलंब से धान खरीदी शुरू होने से पैसे भी देरी से मिलते हैं। पैसे समय पर मिलने से सुविधा होती है। ग्राम पुसावंड के किसान दयालु मरकाम ने कहा उनका 4.50 एकड़ खेत है। फसल कटाई तथा मिंजाई काम हो चुका है। मजदूरों को भुगतान के लिए मजबूरी में 25 प्रतिशत धान व्यापारियों को कम कीमत में बेचना पड़ रहा है। इसके अलावा और भी कई किसान हैं जो मजदूरों के भुगतान के लिए 25 प्रतिशत धान बेचने के लिए मजबूर हैं और बेच भी रहे हैं। किसान गौतम कोर्राम ने कहा कि वे मिंजाई की तैयारी में लगे हैं। धान खरीदी जल्दी होने से किसानों का फायदा होता है। दिसंबर से धान खरीदी शुरू होने से केंद्रों में किसानों की भीड़ बढऩे से परेशानी होगी। किसान लोकेश्वर यादव ने कहा 9 एकड़ खेत में फसल कटाई हो चुकी है। मिंजाई के बाद इतने दिनों तक सुरक्षित रखने में दिक्कत होगी। एक नवंबर से धान खरीदी शुरू होने से त्योहार के पहले ही हाथ में पैसा आ जाता है जिससे त्योहार भी मना पाते हैं।

