पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोनाकाल में एक और मुसीबत:खेती बर्बाद: फसल खराब हुई तो किसानों ने जानवरों को खेतों में छोड़ा

कांकेर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बागोड़ गांव में महानदी पर एनीकट बनाया गया है लेकिन निर्माण के दौरान विभाग ने तकनीकी खामियों को दूर नहीं किया

बागोड़ के एनीकट में तकनीकी खराबी की वजह से महानदी तट से लगे किसानों की सैकड़ों एकड़ की फसल बर्बाद हो गई। किसान अब फसल नहीं काटने का फैसला किया है। इसके चलते उन्होंने खेतों में जानवरों को छोड़ दिया है। ग्राम बागोड़ के महानदी पर एनीकट बनाया गया है, लेकिन निर्माण के दौरान विभाग द्वारा तकनीकी खामियों को दूर नहीं किया गया। इसके चलते एनीकट के पास लगे किसानों के खेतों में महानदी का पानी भर गया है। इसके चलते किसानों की फसल हर साल बर्बाद होती है।

250 एकड़ फसल को नुकसान हुआ है
बागोड़ महिला पटवारी यामिनी नेताम ने कहा कि गांव में फसल नुकसान को लेकर सर्वे हो गया है। इसमें 250 एकड़ रकबा के धान फसल को नुकसान हुआ है। इसमें 64 किसानों से मुआवजा देने के लिए फार्म भराया गया है। किसानों व रकबा की जानकारी तहसील कार्यालय में दी गई है।

तेज बारिश से खेतों में भर जाता है पानी
मार्च 2015 में 12.48 करोड़ की लागत से बागोड़ के महानदी में एनीकट का निर्माण कराया गया। निर्माण के दौरान पानी निकासी के लिए गेट की चौड़ाई काफी कम रख दी गई। इसका नतीजा यह हुआ कि तेज बारिश में महानदी का पानी उफान के चलते खेतों की ओर चला जाता है। हर साल खेतों में फसल को नुकसान होता है।

गांव में पटवारी ने सर्वे कर लिया है
गांव की महिला पटवारी यामिनी नेताम ने गांव में धान फसल के नुकसान को लेकर सर्वे कर लिया है, लेकिन अभी तक मुआवजा नहीं मिल पाया है। किसानों ने कहा कि मुआवजे में काफी समय लग रहा है। किसानों की यह भी शिकायत है कि एनीकट का भी सुधार नहीं किया जा रहा है। वहीं जल संसाधन विभाग का कहना है कि तुरंत सुधार नहीं होता है। मौके पर जाकर सर्वेक्षण किया गया है। बागोड़ के उपसरपंच उमेश साहू ने कहा कि प्रभावित किसानों को फसल नुकसान का मुआवजा देने के साथ एनीकट में सुधार करना चाहिए। पानी के चलते खेत रेत से पट गया है। धान की फसल पानी में डूबने से गल गई है। कई खेतों में अभी भी पानी के साथ कीचड़ होने से दलदल हो गया है।

मौके पर जाकर निरीक्षण किया गया है : कांकेर जल संसाधन विभाग के कार्यपालन अभियंता आरआर वैष्णव ने कहा कि शिकायत मिलने पर मौके पर जाकर निरीक्षण किया गया है। तुरंत एनीकट का सुधार नहीं होता है। फसल कटाई होने के बाद सर्वे किया जाएगा और शासन को एनीकट में सुधार करने के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें