परेशानी:गढ़िया पहाड़ की सड़क बनी पर स्ट्रीट लाइट नहीं होने से अंधेरा

कांकेर2 घंटे पहले
  • शहर में जनकपुर वार्ड से गढ़िया पहाड़ जाने के मार्ग पर दिन के बाद अंधेरा हो जाने के कारण लोग रोशनी की मांग कर रहे

शहर में जनकपुर वार्ड से गढ़िया पहाड़ जाने के मार्ग में लाइटिंग व्यवस्था का अभाव बना हुआ है। इससे शाम ढलते ही अंधेरा हो जाने पर आने जाने में दिक्कत बढ़ जाती है। लोग गढ़िया पहाड़ में लाइटिंग व्यवस्था करने की मांग कर रहे हैं। गढ़िया पहाड़ में प्राचीन शिव मंदिर स्थित है, जो एक हजार वर्ष पुराना है। गढ़िया पहाड़ के प्राचीन शिव मंदिर को देखने के लिए कांकेर के अलावा बाहर से भी पर्यटक पहुंचते हैं। साथ ही सोनाई रूपई का तालाब है। गढ़िया पहाड़ में शहर के जनकपुर वार्ड से गढ़िया पहाड़ सीसी रोड 2.16 किमी का मार्ग 2018 में बनकर तैयार हुआ है। इसकी स्वीकृति 1386.74 लाख की है। मार्ग के सड़क को बने हुए 2 वर्ष हो गए है, लेकिन गढ़िया पहाड़ में लाइटिंग सुविधा का अभाव बना हुआ है। शाम ढलते ही लोगों को जनकपुर वार्ड की तरफ से आने जाने में दिक्कत होती है। जनकपुर वार्ड से गढ़िया पहाड़ जाने के मार्ग में कई जगह पर लाइटिंग व्यवस्था होना जरूरी है। शाम ढलने के बाद पहाड़ से नीचे उतरने में दिक्कत होती है। गढ़िया पहाड़ में लाइटिंग व्यवस्था के लिए वन विभाग ने 85 बिजली पोल लगाने विद्युत विभाग को भेजा था। इस पर विद्युत विभाग ने 35 लाख का एस्टीमेट बनाकर उच्च कार्यालय को प्रस्ताव भेजा है। इसके साथ ही राजापारा की ओर से 11 केवी लाइन के 35 पोल लगना ने का प्रस्ताव भी भेजा गया है।

बिजली पोल लगाने के लिए प्रस्ताव भेजा: सहायक यंत्री
कांकेर विद्युत उपसंभाग कार्यालय के सहायक यंत्री एलएन कवर ने कहा गढ़िया पहाड़ में जनकपुर वार्ड से ऊपरी भाग तक 85 पोल लगना है। वन विभाग से प्रस्ताव आया है। इसके बाद विभाग ने इसका प्रस्ताव बनाकर डिविजन कार्यालय में भेज दिया है। प्रस्ताव को स्वीकृति मिलते ही कार्य शुरू किया जाएगा। पोल लगने के बाद स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाए जाने की जिम्मेदारी नगरपालिका की रहेगी।

लोग बोले- लाइटिंग व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए
राजिम से पहुंचे पीआर सिन्हा ने कहा गढ़िया पहाड़ को बेहतर ढंग से पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित करना चाहिए। लाइटिंग व्यवस्था बेहतर होना चाहिए। इससे शाम ढलने के बाद दिक्कत न हो। कांकेश्वरी देवी के पुजारी पंडित लोकाभिराम दुबे ने कहा तालाब के पानी को कई बार लोग गंदगी कर प्रदूषित कर देते है। इससे तालाब का पानी पीने योग्य नहीं रहता है। इस कारण गढ़िया पहाड़ के ऊपर पानी के लिए उचित व्यवस्था करनी चाहिए। पार्षद नरेश बिछिया ने कहा गढ़िया पहाड़ में रास्ता बने दो वर्ष हो चुके हैं। अभी तक लाइटिंग व्यवस्था हो जाना था।

