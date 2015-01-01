पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिचर्चा:अनुसूचित जनजाति बाहुल्य वाले क्षेत्रों में पेसा कानून लागू करने सरकार प्रतिबद्ध: सिंहदेव

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • पेसा कानून बनाने को लेकर आदिवासी समाज प्रमुखों, पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों से की रायशुमारी

प्रदेश के अनुसूचित जनजाति बाहुल्य क्षेत्रों में पेसा कानून लागू करने छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार द्वारा आदिवासी समाज के मुखिया एवं प्रमुख लोगों तथा पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों और स्वयं सेवी संस्थाओं से रायशुमारी की जा रही है। पेसा कानून क्रियान्वयन के लिए नियम बनाने प्रदेश के पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार को चारामा के ग्राम खैरखेड़ा में परिचर्चा का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें कांकेर, कोंडागांव, नारायणपुर, बालोद, राजनांदगांव और धमतरी जिले के 16 विकासखंडों के आदिवासी समाज के मुखिया शामिल हुए तथा पेशा कानून क्रियान्वयन हेतु बनाए जाने वाले नियमों के लिए सुझाव दिए।
सिंहदेव ने कहा छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार प्रदेश के अनुसूचित जनजाति बाहुल्य क्षेत्रों में पेशा कानून लागू करने प्रतिबद्ध है। पेशा कानून क्रियान्वयन के लिए नियम बनाए जा रहे हैं, जो भी उपयोगी सुझाव प्राप्त होगा उसे नियमों में शामिल किया जाएगा। आगामी बजट सत्र में पेशा कानून के नियम को पारित कराने प्रयास होगा। पूर्व केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री अरविंद नेताम ने पेशा कानून बनाने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व राजीव गांधी के प्रति आभार व्यक्त करते कहा उन्होंने आदिवासी क्षेत्रों के लिए पेशा कानून बनाया तथा इसे संवारने में डा बीडी शर्मा का योगदान रहा। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल के नेतृत्व में छत्तीसगढ सरकार पेशा कानून लागू करने कार्रवाई कर रही है।
पेशा कानून नियमों में दंड का प्रावधान रखने सुझाव : पूर्व सांसद सोहन पोटाई ने पेशा कानून क्रियान्वयन हेतु बनाए जाने वाले नियमों में दंड का प्रावधान रखने सुझाव दिया। आदिवासी संस्कृति के संवर्धन व संरक्षण तथा दैवीय स्थलों को संरक्षित करने पेशा कानून में नियम बनाने सुझाव दिया। आदिवासी समाज के मुखिया लोगों ने ग्रामसभा संरचना और कार्य एवं उसकी बैठकें, ग्रामसभा की स्थाई समितियां, ग्रामसभा कोष गठन, ग्रामसभा द्वारा प्राकृतिक संसाधनों का संरक्षण एवं विकास कार्यों का अनुमोदन, अनुसूचित क्षेत्रों में लघु जल निकाय, गौण खनिजों का खनन पट्टा, पर्यावरण संरक्षण, अनुसूचित क्षेत्रों में अतिक्रमण रोकने, धन उधार व्यवस्था, हाट बाजार नियंत्रण, सामाजिक क्षेत्र के संस्थाओं एवं कर्मचारियों का नियंत्रण, नशीले पदार्थ की बिक्री एवं खपत का विनियमन, सांस्कृतिक विरासत और उसकी समृद्धि, लघु वनोपज का प्रबंधन, शांति, सुरक्षा तथा चुनाव के मामले में परेपरा और कानून, जैव विविधता का प्रबंधन एवं बौद्घिक संपदा नियंत्रण और दंड, प्राकृतिक संसाधनों का प्रबंधन, श्रम शक्ति एवं मानव साधन, ग्रामसभा में विकास कार्ययोजना, अनुमोदन इत्यादि के संबंध में सुझाव दिए।

गौठान में आर्थिक गतिविधियों का किया अवलोकन सिंहदेव ने खैरखेड़ा गौठान में किए जा रहे आर्थिक गतिविधियों का अवलोकन भी किया जहां कड़कनाथ मुर्गी पालन, बत्तख पालन, बकरी पालन, मशरूम उत्पादन, देशी धान बीजों का संरक्षण जैसे कार्य किए जा रहें है। सिंहदेव ने 5 लाख की लागत से बने स्वसहायता समूह मशरूम उत्पादन केंद्र का लोकार्पण भी किया।

कांकेर में पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों एवं समाज सेवी संस्थाओं के सुझाव सुने
इसके बाद सिंहदेव ने कांकेर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में जनपद पंचायत एवं जिला पंचायत के प्रतिनिधियों और स्वयं सेवी संस्थाओं के प्रतिनिधियों से भी सुझाव प्राप्त किए। कार्यक्रम में विधानसभा उपाध्यक्ष मनोज मंडावी, संसदीय सचिव शिशुपाल शोरी, विधायक सिहावा लक्ष्मी धु्रव, मुख्यमंत्री के संसदीय सलाहकार राजेश तिवारी, अनुसूचित जनजाति आयोग सदस्य नितिन पोटाई, बस्तर विकास प्राधिकरण सदस्य बिरेश ठाकुर, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष हेमंत धु्रव, उपाध्यक्ष हेमनारायण गजबल्ला, जिला पंचायत पूर्व अध्यक्ष सुभद्रा सलाम, नवलसिंह मंडावी मौजूद थे।

