कोरोना का कहर:सरकारी सूची में कोरोना से 40 मौतें, 7 को छिपाया, हकीकत में मौत का आंकड़ा 47

कांकेर/पखांजूरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भास्कर की पड़ताल के अनुसार जिले में कोरोना से होने वाली मौतें ज्यादा

सरकारी आंकड़े कह रहे हैं 2 नवंबर तक जिले में कुल 40 की कोरोना से मौत हुई है। भास्कर की पड़ताल के अनुसार अबतक 47 की मौत कोरोना से हो चुकी है। 7 की मौत का रिकार्ड विभाग ने नहीं रखा है। चौंकाने वाली बात है इन 7 में से 6 का कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के कारण स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अपनी उपस्थिति में ही अंतिम संस्कार कराया है। अब तक की पड़ताल में 7 मौतें छुपाना पाया गया जिससे इस बात से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता की कोरोना से मौतों का आंकड़ा और अधिक हो सकता है। ऐसे कुछ उदाहरण जिनका इलाज के लिए भेजने व स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा शव कब्जा में लेने तथा अंतिम संस्कार कराने के बाद भी उनका जिले में रिकार्ड नहीं है।
पखांजूर के व्यापारी की भी गायब हुई जानकारी : पखांजूर का एक व्यापारी पॉजिटिव पाया गया था। इलाज के लिए रायपुर निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। 29 अक्टूबर को मौत हो गई। पूरा परिवार संक्रमित होने के कारण व्यापारी का अंतिम संस्कार रायपुर में ही प्रशासन की उपस्थिति में किया गया। कोरोना से हुई मौत में कहीं भी उल्लेख नहीं है।

इन मरीजों को नहीं है रिकाॅर्ड

  • 9 अगस्त - दुर्गूकोंदल के मरीज की रायपुर एम्स में मौत।
  • 22 अगस्त - कोरर में मिले कोरोना पॉजिटिव एमडी डाक्टर की एम्स में मौत।
  • 9 सितंबर- माकड़ी निवासी सरकारी कर्मचारी की रायपुर एम्स में मौत।
  • 17 सितंबर - भानुप्रतापपुर के नारायणपुर में झोलाछाप डाक्टर से इलाज करा रहे ग्रामीण की मौत।
  • 4 अक्टूबर - अन्नपूर्णापारा के युवक की जगदलपुर अस्पताल में मौत।
  • 7 अक्टूबर- तासगांव के ग्रामीण की मौत। 6 दिन बाद 13 अक्टूबर को मिली लाश।
  • 29 अक्टूबर - पखांजूर के व्यापारी की रायपुर में मौत। वहीं हुआ अंतिम संस्कार।

और तो और... माकड़ी के सरकारी कर्मचारी का भी नहीं है रिकाॅर्ड
नारायणपुर जिले में शिक्षा विभाग में पदस्थ क्लर्क कांकेर माकड़ी सिंगराय अपने घर आया था। तबीयत बिगडऩे पर रायपुर में भर्ती कराया गया जहां इलाज के दौरान 9 सितंबर को मौत हो गई थी। पूरा परिवार भी संक्रमित पाया गया जिन्हें घर के मुखिया के मौत की जानकारी ही नहीं मिली। शव कांकेर लाया गया तब परिवार को जानकारी हुई। गांव में प्रशासन की उपस्थिति में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया लेकिन विभाग के रिकार्ड में उल्लेख नहीं है।
एक दिन में तीन मौतें, लेकिन रिकाॅर्ड में दो ही दर्ज
4 अक्टूबर को तीन कोरोना पॉजिटिव की मौत हुई लेकिन रिकार्ड दो का ही है। अन्नपूर्णापारा निवासी युवक को 26 सितंबर को पॉजिटिव पाया गया था। तबीयत बिगडऩे पर कांकेर कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया। जगदलपुर मेडिकल कालेज रेफर किया गया जहां 4 अक्टूबर को मौत हो गई। इसका भी रिकार्ड विभाग के पास नहीं है। संजयनगर निवासी महिला की रायपुर में हुई मौत व कोविड अस्पताल में हादसे में हुए मृत बुजुर्ग की मौत का ही उल्लेख है।

मौत की खबर में देरी, रिकाॅर्ड से भी गायब
चारामा तारसगांव निवासी प्रतापराम शोरदे 54 वर्ष को 6 अक्टूबर को पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद कोविड अस्पताल कांकेर में भर्ती किया गया था। स्थिति गंभीर होने पर 6 अक्टूबर को रायपुर रेफर किया गया। 7 अक्टूबर की रात 12 बजे मेकाहारा रायपुर में मौत हो गई। 13 अक्टूबर को रायपुर से शव गांव लाया गया। विभाग के रिकार्ड में इस मौत का उल्लेख नहीं है।

भानुप्रतापपुर में मृतक मिला था पॉजिटिव
भानुप्रतापपुर के नारायणपुर में एक झोलाछाप डाक्टर से उसका धमतरी निवासी रिश्तेदार इलाज करा रहा था। 17 सितंबर को मरीज की मौत हो गई। जांच में पता चला मरीज पॉजिटिव था। प्रशासन ने शव कब्जे में लिया और धमतरी प्रशासन को सौंपा लेकिन इसका विभाग के रिकार्ड में कोई उल्लेख नहीं है।

