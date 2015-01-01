पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:फिर से कलेक्टोरेट में की गई जांच में दो कर्मचारी कोराेना पाॅजिटिव मिले

कांकेर/भानुप्रतापपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • शारीरिक रूप से कमजोर व ब्लड कैंसर से पीड़ित होने के कारण रायपुर में थे भर्ती एसडीओ
  • एसडीओ, रीडर की मौत, दोनों कोरोना निगेटिव हो चुके थे

जिले में एक बार फिर कोरोना ने अपनी रफ्तार बढ़ा दी है। शुक्रवार को फिर से नए करोना पाॅजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 37 पर पहुंच गया। इसमें कलेक्टारेट के दो कर्मचारी भी शामिल हैं। लेकिन सुबह से इससे ज्यादा जिले में चर्चा दो पूर्व कोरोना पाॅजिटिव पाए गए सरकारी कर्मचारी के मौत की थी। हालांकि कुछ दिन पूर्व हुए जांच में इनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई थी। लेकिन इनका इलाज रायपुर के निजी अस्पताल में चल रहा था। इसमें एक की अस्पताल से छुट्टी भी होने वाली थी। रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने से इनकी मौत के लिए कोरोना को कारण नहीं माना जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को कलेक्टोरेट में अचानक हुई जांच के लिए रीडर की मौत के साथ जोड़ कर देखा जा रहा था। लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि रीडर की मौत के पहले ही यहां के कर्मचारियों की कोरोना जांच को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई थी। जबकि कलेक्टोरेट में पदस्थ रीडर की मौत शुक्रवार सुबह हुई। रीडर करीब सप्ताह भर पूर्व कोरोना पाजिटिव पाए गए थे। स्वास्थ्य ज्यादा खराब होने पर उन्हें रायपुर रेफर किया गया था। जहां एक निजी अस्पताल में उनका इलाज चल रहा था। यहां कोरोना की रिपोर्ट भी निगेटिव आई थी। इधर वन मंडल पूर्व भानुप्रतापपुर के एसडीओ भी कुछ दिन पूर्व कोरोना पाॅजिटिव पाए गए थे। इसके बाद रायपुर के एक अस्पताल में इलाज के बाद एसडीओ ने कोरोना से जंग जीत ली थी। उनकी रिपोर्ट भी निगेटिव आई थी। लेकिन शारीरिक रूप से कमजोर व ब्लड कैंसर से पीडि़त होने के कारण वे रायपुर में ही रहकर अपना इलाज करा रहे थे। शुक्रवार को इनका निधन हो गया।

कलेक्टोरेट अधीक्षक व कर्मचारी पाॅजिटिव
शुक्रवार को कलेक्टोरेट में कुल 203 अधिकारी कर्मचारियों की एंटीजन किट से जांच की गई। पहले 191 लोगों की जांच हुई इसके बाद 12 अन्य लोगों की जांच की गई। इनमें दो लोगों को पाजिटिव पाया गया। जिसमें एक कलेक्टोरेट के अधीक्षक व दूसरा आयुर्वेद विभाग का कर्मचारी शामिल है। अधीक्षक होम आइसोलेशन में हैं तथा आयुर्वेद विभाग के कर्मचारी को कोविड अस्पताल कांकेर में भर्ती किया गया है। कुछ लोगों की आरटीपीसीआर जांच की गई है। जिनकी रिपोर्ट तीन से चार दिन बाद आएगी। जांच दल में लेब टेक्नीशियन रवि ठाकुर, दिनेश ठाकुर, विनय ठाकुर, मेघा साहू, कुंदन चौधरी, फॉर्मासिस्ट हिरकणी साहू, आरएचओ केशू मेसराम, सुदर्शन सलाम शामिल थे।

  • 5835 - कुल पॉजिटिव
  • 298 - कुल एक्टिव

किसी ने पी गुड़ वाली चाय तो किसी ने काढ़ा
शाम को जब कलेक्टोरेट के कर्मचारियों के ग्रुप में जांच के लिए मैसेज आया तो उनमें दहशत बढ़ गई। इससे बचने कुछ कर्मचारियों ने अपने अपने स्तर पर तरकीब भी लगाई। कुछ ने तो सीधे डाक्टर से ही संपर्क कर लिया। कुछ लोग गुड़ की कड़वी जांच तो कुछ लौंग काली मिर्च का काढ़ा पीकर जांच के लिए पहुंचे।

हड़ताल व शादी में गए कर्मचारी जांच से छूटे
कलेक्टोरेट में हुई जांच के दौरान अधिकांश कर्मचारी हड़ताल में गए हुए थे। जिससे उनकी जांच नहीं हो पाई है। वहीं कुछ कर्मचारी शादियों में गए हुए हैं ये भी जांच से बच गए। कर्मचारियों में चर्चा थी कि हड़ताल को प्रभावित करने यह जांच रखी गई है। ताकि कर्मचारी हड़ताल में न पहुंचे।

