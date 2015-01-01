पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:खिचड़ी में जहर मिलाकर पति को खिलाया नहीं दिया पानी, मरने का करती रही इंतजार

कांकेर/ भानुप्रतापपुर/पखांजूरएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में शुक्रवार को दो हत्याएं हुई, पहली घटना भानुप्रतापपुर में और दूसरी पखांजूर में

पखांजूर थानांतर्गत ग्राम पीवी 68 निवासी अर्चना मंडल (30) का पड़ोस के गांव में रहने वाले सत्यरंजन राय उर्फ सत्तो (38) के साथ चार साल से प्रेम प्रसंग था। दोनों ने पति पवित्र मंडल को रास्ते से हटाने खाने में जहर देने योजना बनाई। 30 अक्टूबर को बंग समाज की लक्ष्मी पूजा के दिन पत्नी ने प्रसाद के रूप में खिचड़ी बनाई जिसमें जहर मिला दिया। वह खिचड़ी खाकर सो गया। रात में तबीयत बिगड़ी और उल्टी करने लगा। पति इस दौरान पानी मांगता रहा लेकिन पत्नी ने न तो खुद पानी दिया और न ही बच्चों को पानी देने दिया। इसके बाद रात भर तड़प कर वह मर गया।
प्रेमिका के दो व प्रेमी के तीन बच्चे, यहीं से खुला रहस्य : प्रेमिका के दो तथा प्रेमी के तीन बच्चे हैं। महिला ने रात में अपनी पति को प्रसाद में जहर मिला कर दिया जिसे उसकी नाबालिग बेटी ने देख दिया। उसने पुलिस को बताया कि पॉलीथिन से कुछ निकाल कर प्रसाद में मिलाया गया था।

सबूत मिटाने रातों रात कमरा किया साफ
जहर सेवन के कारण रात भर पति उल्टी करता रहा जिसका सबूत मिटाने रातों रात पत्नी ने पूरे कमरे को साफ कर दिया। सुबह गांव का युवक पवित्र मंडल को उठाने आया तो उसकी लाश मिली। इसके बाद पत्नी मातम का नाटक करने लगी।

इधर, फुटपाथ पर सो रहे युवक का सिर पत्थर से कुचला
गुरुवार रात भानुप्रतापपुर में फुटपाथ पर सो रहे युवक की पत्थर से सिर कुचल कर हत्या कर दी गई। सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद वारदात के फुटेज के अधार पुलिस ने कोरर के निकट से हत्यारे को हिरासत में तो लिया लेकिन उसके विक्षिप्त प्रतीत होने से गिरफ्तार कर नहीं पाई। हत्यारा विक्षिप्त है या नहीं इसकी डाक्टरी जांच कराई जा रही है। इधर पंखाजुर थाना के गांव पीवी 68 में प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर पत्नी ने अपने पति को जहर देकर मार दिया। हत्या को खुदकुशी दर्शाने कोशिश भी की लेकिन पुलिस जांच में सब कुछ साफ हो गया। पुलिस ने प्रेमी व पत्नी दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। भानुप्रतापपुर बाबा शतराम शाह चौक में युवक सुनील मिश्रा उर्फ भोकलु 35 वर्ष की शुक्रवार तड़के सिर में पत्थर मार हत्या कर दी गई। सुबह सूचना मिलते ही सुबह 5 बजे पुलिस ने लाश को कब्जे में लेकर मामले की जांच शुरू की। आसपास दुकानों में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज खंगाले गए जिसमें हत्या का क्लू मिला। फुटेज में एक व्यक्ति नजर आया जो पहले सुनील मिश्रा से मारपीट करता है फिर पास रखे पत्थर को उठा 3 बार सिर पर वार कर करता है। हत्यारा साइकिल से कांकेर रोड की ओर जाता दिखा।

हत्या का कारण हो सकती है साइकिल?
हत्या का करण अबतक सामने नहीं आया है। हत्यारा कौन सी भाषा व क्या बोल रहा है किसी के समझ नहीं आ रहा है। आशंका है साइकिल का विवाद हो सकता है क्योंकि जब हत्यारा मौके पर पहुंचता है तब उसके पास साइकिल नहीं होती। हत्या के बाद मृतक के नजदीक रखी साइकिल उठा कर चला जाता है।

अचानक बिलासपुर जाने का मन बदला
मृतक सुनील अपने परिवार में वापस जाने हत्या के कुछ घंटे पहले गुरूवार 5 नवंबर को एक अखबार लाने वाली जीप में सवार हो गया। चालक को कहा उसे रायपुर जाना है जहां से बिलासपुर अपने परिवार के पास जाएगा। अचानक उसे क्या सुझा वह चालक को यह बोलते हुए उतर गया कि अब उसे नहीं जाना।

