गड़बड़ी:51 दुकानों की लॉटरी निकाली, बनाई सिर्फ 38 दुकानें, 1 नंबर वाले को दी चौथी दुकान

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • पालिका ने बगैर मार्किंग किए पटाखा दुकानों का किया आवंटन, गड़बड़ी छुपाने बाद में की मार्किंग

शहर में पटाखा दुकान लगाने को लेकर लंबे समय से की जा रही गड़बड़ी उस समय सामने आ गई जब अचानक दुकानें कम हो गईं। सभी को सामान अवसर देने बोली लगाने के बदले लॉटरी निकाली गई। बिना मार्किंग किए दुकानें बना विक्रेताओं को आबंटित की गई। एक नंबर की दुकान जिस विक्रेता की निकली उसे चार नंबर की दुकान पर बैठा दिया गया। उसके पहले आवंटित तीन स्थानों पर दुकान लगाई ही नहीं गईं हैं। इससे हल्ला हुआ और पालिका की गड़बड़ी सामने आई तो मामले को दबाने दुकान लगने के बाद आनन फानन में पालिका ने मार्किंग की। पटाखा दुकान लगाने व अपने चहेते लायसेंसधारक को फायदा पहुंचाने पूरा खेल रचा गया था। पटाखा बाजार में दुकान लगाने 51 लायसेंसधारकों ने दस्तावेज के साथ आवेदन किया था। 51 दुकानों की लॉटरी निकाली गई जिसके लिए पहले से मार्किंग नहीं की गई। पहुंच वाले बड़े विक्रेताओं व उनके समर्थन में आवेदन देने वालों की जब दुकानें सामने के नंबरों में नहीं आई तो उनको फायदा पहुंचाने दुकानों को पीछे सरकाते 38 दुकानें बना दीं गईं। दुकानें ऐसी बनाई कि पहले नंबर वाला भी पीछे हो गया। पहले पटाखा बाजार के चारों ओर दुकान आबंटन का खाका खींचा गया था जिसमें तय था किस दिशा में कितनी दुकानें लगेंगी। दुकान का साइज 10 गुना 15 था। बाद में 38 दुकान बनाने में तय नक्शे के अनुरूप दुकान लगाने के बजाय सभी दुकानों को इधर उधर सरका दिया गया। बताया गया बीच के दुकानदार नहीं आ रहे हैं इसलिए ऐसा किया गया जबकि नियम है कि उक्त जगह को खाली छोड़ा जाना है। छोटे पटाखा विक्रेताओं ने बताया कि कुछ लोग दुकानें आबंटन होने के बाद भारी भरकम बोली लगा दूसरे को दुकान लगाने देते हैं। लॉटरी का कोई मतलब नहीं रह जाता। मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी दिनेश यादव ने बताया कि आवंटन के पहले नक्शा तैयार किया गया था उसी अनुसार वहां 51 दुकानें की जगह आबंटित की गई है। वहां पूरी 51 दुकानों की जगह है। यदि कोई गलती हुई है तो इसकी जांच कर व्यवस्था सुधारी जाएगी।

ग्रीन पटाखों को लेकर असमंजस में विक्रेता
पटाखों को लेकर सोमवार को आए आदेश ने विक्रेताओं को नींदे उड़ा दी जिसमें कहा गया है कि बाजार में सिर्फ ग्रीन पटाखे ही बेचे जाएंगे ताकि प्रदूषण अपेक्षाकृत कम हो। इस नियम की बात करें तो ग्रीन पटाखे में हल्के व कम आवाज वाले पटाखों के अलावा फूलझड़ी, अनारदाना, चकरी आदि आते हैं। इस नियम के तहत बाजार में वही पटाखे बेचे जाएंगे जिनमें ग्रीन फायर वर्क का मोनो लगा होगा। यह लोगो वैज्ञानिक एवं औद्योगिक अनुसंधान परिषद (सीएसआईआर) तथा राष्ट्रीय पर्यावरण इंजीनियरिंग शोध संस्थान (निरी ) द्वारा प्रमाणित किया जाता है। अन्य सभी पटाखे ग्रीन पटाखे के दायरे से बाहर हैं। बाजार में ऐसे पटाखे भी बिक रहे हैं जिनमें उक्त मोनो नहीं है।

बिना लाइसेंस पटाखा बेचते पकड़ा गया
पखांजूर में दीपावली के ठीक पहले पुलिस ने पटाखा व्यापारी वासुदेव साहा निवासी रविंद्र पल्ली के घर दबिश देकर अवैध पटाखे जब्त किए। व्यापारी अर्से से बिना लायसेंस के पटाखा बेच रहा था। इस कार्यवाही से व्यापारियों में दहशत है क्योंकि क्षेत्र में पटाखे कच्चे बिल से ही अवैध रूप से लाए जाते हैं। पुलिस ने व्यापारी के घर से दस कर्टन पटाखे जब्त किए जिसकी कीमत 40 हजार आंकी गई है। जांच में व्यापारी बिल या लाइसेंस प्रस्तुत नहीं कर पाया।

पटाखा चलाने में समय की पाबंदी से त्योहार का उत्साह कम
पटाखे फोड़ने तय की गई समय सीमा से लोगों में त्योहार का उत्साह कम हो रहा है। पटाखा दुकानों में भी भीड़ नहीं जुट रही है। प्रशासन के तय समयानुसार दीपावली की रात 8 से 10 बजे तक, छठ पूजा में सुबह 6 से 8 बजे तक, गुरु पर्व में रात 8 से 10 बजे तक तथा नया वर्ष व क्रिसमस में रात 11.55 से 12.30 बजे तक ही पटाखे फोड़े जाएंगे।

