पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रवचन:सम्यक ज्ञान और चरित्र राग-द्वेष दूर करने का साधन: लय स्मिता

कांकेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जगदलपुर में चातुर्मास कर लौट रहीं जैन समाज की पांच साध्वियां कांकेर के राजापारा स्थित जैन मंदिर में रुकी हुईं हैं

जगदलपुर में चातुर्मास कर लौट रही जैन समाज की पांच साध्वियां कांकेर के राजापारा स्थित जैन मंदिर में रुकी हुईं हैं। मंगलवार को लय स्मिता जी महाराज साहब का प्रवचन हुआ। प्रवचन में उन्होंने कहा कि 84 लाख योनियों में केवल मनुष्य को ही सम्यक त्व अर्थात सोचने समझने की शक्ति प्राप्त है। इस मानव मन में तीर्थंकर प्रभुओं द्वारा जिसके तीन आधार सम्यक ज्ञान, सम्यक दर्शन तथा सम्यक चरित्र रूपी धर्म की आराधना से ही सम्यक्त्व प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। तीर्थकंर सिद्ध प्रभुओं का आलंबन ही हमारे जीवन को ऊंचाई पर ले जा सकता है। हमें राग द्वेष से दूर करने के लिए ये सबसे महत्वपूर्ण साधन है। आज जैन मंदिर स्थित ज्ञान वल्लभ उपाश्रय में 11 सालों पश्चात गुरुवर्या लक्ष्मीनाथजी ने प्रवचन दिया। उनके साथ अमिवर्षाजी महाराज साहब, भव्योदयाजी महाराज साहब, गुणोदयाजी महाराज साहब तथा जीवनराज महाराज साहब भी पहुंची हैं। प्रवचन के अवसर पर कांकेर जिले के अलावा जगदलपुर से भी जैन समाज के लोग पहुंचे। दोपहर में 2 से 3 बजे तक सामूहिक सामाजिक चर्चा तथा धर्म चर्चा का भी आयोजन हुआ। कार्यक्रम में जैन श्री संघ के महिला पुरुष बड़ी संख्या में उपस्थित थे।

महाश्रमणजी का प्रवचन तथा नगर भ्रमण 4 को
जैन श्री संघ के वरिष्ठ सदस्य देवेंद्र जैन, हरीश कोचर ने बताया 4 फरवरी को आचार्य महाश्रमणजी की अहिंसा यात्रा कांकेर पहुंचेगी। जैन श्री संघ के सभी लोगों को सुबह 8 बजे निर्धारित वेशभूषा में बाफना लान सिंगारभांट पहुंचना होगा। यहां से सभी सदस्य आचार्य जी की अगुवानी करने आतुरगांव जाएंगे। सुबह 10 बजे आचार्य जी का बाफना लान आगमन होगा। सुबह 11 बजे आचार्य जी का अभिनंदन तथा एवं प्रवचन होगा। दोपहर एक बजे बाफना लान में ही धर्म चर्चा रखी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser