जिले में 40 नए केस:नगर पालिका का कर्मचारी व फल विक्रेता भी पाॅजिटिव

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार को जिले में कोरोना के नए 40 केस मिले। इनमें कांकेर शहर में ही 9 है। इनमें भी शहर के लट्टीपारा में मंगलवार को एक परिवार में 5 लोग पॉजिटिव मिले। जबकि इसके एक दिन पहले इसी परिवार में एक सदस्य पॉजिटिव पाया गया था। मंगलवार को नगर पालिका का कर्मचारी व सड़क में फल दुकान लगाने वाला युवक भी पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। शहर में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। मंगलवार को शहर के अलग अलग पांच वार्डो में पॉजिटिव मरीज पाए गए। लट्टीपारा में 20 घंटे के अंदर व्यापारी के परिवार में मिले 6 पॉजिटिव सदस्य कहां से संक्रमित हुए हैं इसकी जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है। नगर पालिका कर्मचारी पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के एक दिन पहले तक कार्यालय में पहुंच काम रहा था। दूसरे दिन पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद पालिका में हड़कंप मच गया। क्योंकि वह सोमवार को कई लोगों के संपर्क में आया था। मंगलवार सुबह हाथ पैर दर्द की शिकायत होने पर कर्मचारी जांच कराने जिला अस्पताल पहुंचा था। जहां हुई कोरोना जांच में उसे पॉजिटिव पाया गया। इसी तरह शहर के एक अस्पताल के बाहर फल का ठेला लगाने वाला युवक भी पॉजिटिव पाया गया। युवक को दो दिन से सर्दी खांसी की शिकायत थी। जांच कराने पर रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। युवक को स्थिति ठीक नहीं होने पर उसे कोविड अस्पताल कांकेर में भर्ती किया गया है।

मंगलवार को जिले में मिले पॉजिटिव मरीज

  • कांकेर शहर 9- (लट्टीपारा 5, अलबेलापारा 1, सुभाष वार्ड 1, आमापारा 1, राम नगर 1)
  • कांकेर ग्रामीण 2- (कुरना 1, टुराखार 1)
  • भानुप्रतापपुर शहर 4- (भानुप्रतापपुर 4)
  • भानुप्रतापपुर ग्रामीण 2- (संबलपुर 1, मुल्ला कैंप 1)
  • अंतागढ़ शहर 5- (नयापारा 1, अंतागढ़ 4)
  • अंतागढ़ ग्रामीण 3- (गावड़ेखस गांव 1, ताड़ोकी 2)
  • चारामा शहर 3- (चारामा 3)
  • चारामा ग्रामीण 4- (कंडेल 3, कुर्रूटोला 1)
  • नहरपुर ग्रमीण 2- (चनार 1, मुड़पार 1)
  • पखांजूर शहर 1- (पखांजूर 1)
  • पखांजूर ग्रामीण 4- (छोटे बेठिया 2, पीवी 07 में 1, सत्यानंद पल्ली 1)
  • दुर्गूकोंदल ग्रामीण 1- (चाऊरगांव 1)
