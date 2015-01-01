पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नक्सली मुठभेड़:अपने ही लगाए बम से नक्सली घायल, लूटी गई एक्स-95 राइफल भी मुठभेड़ में मिली

कांकेर/अंतागढ़4 मिनट पहले
नक्सलियों से बरामद एक्स-95 राइफल।
  • कोसरोंडा में 11 एचई बम, 8 जिंदा बम, एक्स 95 राइफल, एसएलआर, बंदूक बरामद

कोसरोंडा में हुए मुठभेड़ में पुलिस को कई बिंदु में कामयाबी मिली है। तीन नक्सलियों के मार गिराने के साथ उन्हें अपनी लूटी हुई एक्स 95 राइफल भी मिल गई। बताया जा रहा है उक्त राइफल रावघाट इलाके में हुए हमले के बाद बीएसएफ के जवानों से लूटी गई थी। इसकी पहचान बीएसएफ के अधिकारियों से की जा रही है। वहीं किसी बड़े हमले की तैयारी में जुटे नक्सलियों के इरादों पर पानी फेरते जब जवानों ने उन्हें खदेड़ना शुरू किया तो नक्सली अपने ही चक्रव्यूह में फंसकर घायल हो गए।
मुठभेड़ के बाद 11 एचई बम, 8 जिंदा बम, एक्स 95 राइफल, एसएलआर, बंदूक व देशी तीर नूमा राकेट बरामद किया गया है। इससे साफ है नक्सली किसी बड़े हमले की तैयारी में थे। रणनीति भी बनाई थी जिसके तहत जंगल में मुठभेड़ होने के दौरान ही वे कैंप में भी हमला किए लेकिन जवानों ने कड़ी टक्कर देते उन्हें खदेड़ दिया। पतकालबेड़ा में नक्सलियों ने फोर्स को घेरने व नुकसान पहुंचाने पैरेलल एंबुश लगाया था। इसके साथ ही 9 जगह बम भी लगाए थे। लेकिन जवान जब भारी पड़े तो नक्सली भागने लगे। इस दौरान जवानों के लिए लगाए गए बम में नक्सली ही फंस गए। प्रत्यक्षदर्शी जवानों के अनुसार एक नक्सली का पैर उसी बम में पड़ गया और विस्फोट होने से वह घायल हो गया जिसे उसके साथी नक्सली उठा कर ले गए। मौके की तलाशी ली गई तो वहां से 8 जिंदा बम मिले।
हवलदार की हालत खतरे से बाहर : जिस दौरान पतकालबेड़ा के पास मुठभेड़ चल रही थी उसी दौरान कुछ नक्सलियों ने कोसरोंडा एसएसबी कैंप में फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। इससे एक गोली एसएसबी 33 वीं बटालियन के हवलदार अमन सिंग के पैर में लगी। इससे वह घायल हो गया। घायल जवान को इलाज के लिए तत्काल अंतागढ़ लाया गया। जहां से बाहर रेफर कर दिया गया।

आप भी जानिए, एक्स 95 राइफल क्या होती है
एक्स 95 राइफल एक असाल्ट राइफल है जो इजराइल की एक वेपन इंडस्ट्री ने 2003 में बनाई थी। इसे 2010 में नक्सलवाद से लडऩे इजराइल से भारत ने खरीद कर आयात किया। वर्तमान में भारत में इसका इस्तेमाल सिर्फ अर्धसैनिक बल कर रहे हैं। खासकर सीआरपीएफ। यह राइफल दिन के अलावा रात में भी अपनी खूबियों के कारण फायर करने में सक्षम है। इसे गुरिल्ला युद्ध व रात में चलने वाले ऑपरेशन के बेहतर माना जाता है। इस रायफल से 860 मीटर प्रति सेकेंड के रफ्तार से गोली निकलती है। इसमें 700 मीटर तक सटीक निशाना लगाया जा सकता है। बरामद एक्स 95 की पहचान की जा रही है। बताया जा रहा यह रावघाट में पूर्व में हुए हमले में लूटा गया था।

सालभर पहले विस्फोट में मारे गए थे 3 ठेका कर्मचारी
कोसरोंडा में लगातार नक्सली अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराने फायरिंग व बम प्लांट करते रहते हैं। साल भर पहले 27 सितंबर 2019 को रेलवे ट्रैक निर्माण में जुटी ठेकेदार की एक टैंकर को विस्फोट कर उड़ा दिया था। इसमें ठेकेदार के तीन कर्मचारियों की मौत हो गई थी। जबकि कुछ ही दूरी पर कोसरोंड कैंप से निकली फोर्स मौजूद थी। इस घटना के ठीक तीन साल पहले नवंबर 2017 में नक्सलियों ने रेल लाईन बिछाने पेड़ काटने वाले ठेकेदार के पुत्र रमेश जैन की कोसरोंडा कैंप से महज 5 सौ मीटर दूर दिन दहाड़े गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। इसके अलावा फायरिंग आदि भी नक्सली करते रहते हैं।

दूसरी बड़ी सफलता: चार माह में चार नक्सली ढ़ेर
पिछले चार माह में पुलिस को दूसरी बड़ी सफलता मिली है। अबतक कुल 4 नक्सलियों को मारा जा चुका है। इसके पूर्व 10 अगस्त को आमाबेड़ा इलाके के मातेंगा में पुलिस ने एक नक्सली को मार गिराया था। घटना स्थल से नक्सली का शव के अलावा दो बंदूक भी बरामद की गई थी।

