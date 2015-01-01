पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ये है हाल:न मोबाइल न नेटवर्क, 35%कॉलेज छात्र ही पढ़ रहे ऑनलाइन

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिन छात्रों के पास मोबाइल फोन नहीं वे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के लिए दूसरों का मोबाइल नंबर दे रहे, इससे होती है परेशानी

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इस शिक्षा सत्र में मोबाइल नहीं होने और नेटवर्क की समस्या के कारण कॉलेज के छात्र ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई नही कर पा रहे है। पीजी कॉलेज में 30 प्रतिशत छात्र ही ऑनलाइन से पढ़ाई कर पा रहे है। वही शहर के शासकीय इंदरू केवट कन्या कालेज में 40 प्रतिशत बच्चे ऑनलाइन में पढ़ाई कर रहें है। बीए बीएससी व बीकॉम का एडमिशन प्रकिया अक्टूबर माह तक पूरी हो चुकी है और 2 नवंबर से बीए बीएससी व बीकाम की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई चल रही है। जिसमे कॉलेज के सहायक प्राध्यापक अपनी अपनी कक्षाओ के संबधित विषय की पढ़ाई करवाने में लगे हुए ंहैं। शहर के पीजी कॉलेज में बीएससी, बीए व बीकॉम के प्रथम वर्ष 684 छात्र.छात्राओं ने एडमिशन लिया है। जिसमें बीए प्रथम वर्ष में 264 बीएससी प्रथम वर्ष में 288 सीट ने प्रवेश लिया है। साथ ही बीकॉम प्रथम वर्ष में 132 छात्र.छात्राओं ने एडमिशन लिया है। कॉलेज प्रबंधन के अनुसार इसमें से 30 प्रतिशत छात्र.छात्राएं ही ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। कई छात्रों के पास मोबाइल नहीं है, तो कई छात्र.छात्राओं ने ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के लिए पड़ोसियों से मोबाइल लिया है। अंदरुनी गांवों में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई को लेकर छात्र.छात्राओ्र को ज्यादा दिक्कत हो रही है। साथ ही नेटवर्क नहीं होने के कारण भी छात्र पढ़ाई नहीं कर पा रहे है।

कई छात्रों के पास मोबाइल नहीं: प्राचार्य
कांकेर पीजी कालेज के प्रभारी प्राचार्य डा के आर ध्रुव कहा स्नातक के प्रथम वर्ष के छात्रों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई 2 नवंबर से शुरू हो गई है। कई छात्रो के पास मोबाइल नहीं होने की दिक्कत बनी हुई है। जिससे कई छात्र ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई नही कर पा रहे हैं। अंदरुनी गांवों में नेटवर्क की समस्या नहीं होने की भी परेशानी है। इंदरु केवट कन्या कालेज के प्रभारी प्राचार्य डा सीआर पटेल ने कहा 40 प्रतिशत छात्र ही ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कर पा रहे है।

डाटा जल्दी समाप्त होने से छात्रों के लिए परेशानी
एक विषय 45 मिनट का रहता है। जिसमें कई विषय की पढ़ाई छात्रों को मोबाइल में ऑनलाइन से लेना पड़ता है, लेकिन मोबाइल का डाटा कई बार समाप्त हो जाता है। जिससे छात्रों के लिए परेशानी बढ़ जाती है। यह परेशानी छात्रों के कालेज के शिक्षकीय स्टाफ से भी दिक्कत है।

इससे समझें क्या है ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई का हाल
बीएससी प्रथम वर्ष में रसायन विषय में 247 छात्र.छात्राएं दर्ज हैं। जिसमें से आधे से भी काफी कम 72 छात्र.छात्राएं ही रसायन विषय में पढ़ाई कर पा रही हैं। बीए प्रथम वर्ष के इतिहास विषय में 127 छात्र- छात्राएं है। जिसमें इतिहास विषय में 37 छात्र.छात्राएं ही ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कर रही हैं। बीए प्रथम वर्ष में हिंदी साहित्य में 129 छात्र- छात्राएं है। जिसमें से 32 छात्र.छात्राएं ही ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कर रहे है। वही बीएससी प्रथम वर्ष के हिंदी भाषा विषय में 269 छात्र.छात्राएं है। जिसमें से 54 छात्र.छात्राएं ही बीएससी के हिंदी भाषा में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कर रहे है। इतिहास विषय के सहायक प्राध्यापक शरद ठाकुर ने कहा अंदरूनी गां वों में रहने वाले जगह पर नेटवर्क की समस्या है। साथ ही कई गरीब छात्रो के पास मोबाईल नही है। हिंदी साहित्य विषय के सहायक प्राध्यापक डा एसआर बंजारे ने कहा नेटवर्क के साथ कई छात्रो के पास मोबाइल नही होने की परेशानी बनी हुई है।

इंदरू केवट कन्या कॉलेज में स्थिति : इंदरू केवट कन्या कालेज में भी ऑनलाइन की स्थिति अच्छी नहीं है। कालेज में बीए प्रथम वर्ष में 100 छात्राएं है। बीएससी प्रथम वर्ष में 60 छात्राएं है। 60 छात्राएं ऑनलाइन से पढ़ाई कर रहीं है। यहां भी छात्राओं के पास मोबाइल नहीं है। नेटवर्क की भी समस्या है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें