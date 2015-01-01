पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:हानफर्सी में न सड़क न पुल, नाव से डैम पार कर जाना पड़ता है अस्पताल

संगमएक घंटा पहले
कोयलीबेड़ा ब्लॉक के ग्राम पंचायत ढोरकट्टा के आश्रित ग्राम हानफर्सी के ग्रामीण आज भी मूलभूत सुविधाओं से वंचित हैं। हानफर्सी से पंचायत मुख्यालय की दूरी 15 किलोमीटर है। लेकिन अब तक ग्रामीण सुविधा पहुंचने की बांट जोह रहे हैं। पंचायत मुख्यालय तक जाने सड़क व नालों पर पुलिया नहीं होने के कारण ग्रामीण परेशान हैं। यहां कच्ची सड़क तक नहीं है। गांव तक पहुंचने के लिए ग्रामीणों को परलकोट जलाशय में नाव के सहारे या फिर राजनांदगांव जिले से होकर जाना पड़ता है। राजनांदगांव जिले तक सड़क बनी है, लेकिन कांकेर जिला और राजनांदगांव जिला की सरहद से हानफर्सी तक सड़क नहीं बन पाई। इससे बारिश के दिनों में पगडंडियों और घने जंगलों से चलना मुश्किल हो जाता है। सड़क व पुलिया नहीं होने से गांव तक संजीवनी व महतारी एक्सप्रेस भी नहीं पहुंच पाती। इसके चलते लोगों को समय पर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं भी नहीं मिल पा रहीं हैं। ग्रामीण जान जोखिम में डालकर खैरकट्टा डैम को नाव से पार कर स्वास्थ्य केंद्र आते हैं। ग्रामीण सूकालू, तर्सुस का कहना है कि सड़क व नालों के कारण सरकारी योजनाएं भी नहीं पहुंच पाती हैं। सड़क व नालों में पुलिया नहीं होने से वाहन आदि गांव तक नहीं पहुंचते। इससे मरीजों को सबसे अधिक दिक्कत होती है। इसके लिए हर साल ग्रामीण गांव तक सड़क व नालों पर पुलिया की मांग की जा रही है। ग्राम पंचायत ढोरकट्टा के सचिव फूलसिंह गावड़े ने कहा कि इस संबंध में ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं है। ग्रामीण सड़क बनाना चाहते हैं तो बनाया जा सकता है। लेकिन राजनांदगांव की सरहद होने के चलते नक्शा को लेकर दिक्कतें आ सकती हैं।

