लापरवाही:पॉजिटिव मां नहीं हुई अस्पताल में भर्ती बेटे की नहीं कराई जांच, दोनों की मौत

कांकेर2 घंटे पहले
  • शहर में लापरवाही के कारण गई मां-बेटे की जान; 67 नए केस

गुरूवार को जिले में 67 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज पाए गए। इसके अलावा चार दिन पूर्व पॉजिटिव पाई गई शहर की एक महिला की लापरवाही के चलते मौत हो गई। इसी परिवार में लापरवाही के चलते 6 दिन पूर्व महिला के बेटे की मौत हुई थी। शहर में मरीजों व मौत की संख्या बढ़ने से चिंता बढ़ती जा रही है। गुरूवार सुबह अन्नपूर्णापारा निवासी 65 वर्षीय कोरोना पॉजिटिव महिला की मौत हो गई। महिला को 25 अक्टूबर को हुई जांच में पॉजिटिव पाया गया था। महिला की स्थिति देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने उसे इलाज के लिए कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की सलाह दी थी। लेकिन महिला ने वहां जाने से इंकार करते अपनी इच्छा अनुसार घर पर होम आइसोलेशन में रहने की बात कही थी। 24 अक्टूबर को महिला के बेटे की इसी तरह मौत हो गई थी। पुत्र पिछले कई दिनों से बीमार था। लेकिन परिवार के लोगों ने उसकी जांच नहीं कराई।

जिले में कोरोना की स्थिति

  • 4538 - कुल पॉजिटिव
  • 480 - एक्टिव मरीज
  • कुल मौत - 38

सरकारी अस्पताल में फिर महिला डाक्टर मिली पॉजिटिव
गुरूवार को शहर के शांतिनगर में रहने वाली महिला डाक्टर को पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। महिला डाक्टर की पोस्टिंग धनेलीकन्हार अस्पताल में हैं। तीन दिन पूर्व डाक्टर को हल्की सर्दी की शिकायत थी। जिससे एहतियातन के तौर पर जब उनका एंटीजेन टेस्ट किया गया तो रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। लेकिन लक्षण को देखते हुए डाक्टर का आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट के लिए भी सेंपल लिया गया। जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। डाक्टर होम आइसोलेशन में है। महिला डाक्टर कहां से कोरोना संक्रमित हुई यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। महिला डाक्टर की सास 14 दिन पहले कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई थी।

शहर में स्थिति गंभीर लेकिन नहीं बरत रहे गंभीरता
शहर में कोरोना को लेकर कोई गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई जा रही है। लक्षण दिखने के बाद कुछ लोग जांच कराने से बच रहे हैं तो कुछ पॉजिटिव आने के बावजूद इलाज कराने कोविड अस्पताल नहीं जा रहे हैं। दूसरी आलम यह है कि जो लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं वे मरीज 14 दिन का क्वारेंटाइन पूरा किए बिना ही घर से बाहर घूमते नजर आ रहे हैं।

