परेशानी:महीनों सफाई नहीं, नालियां बन रहीं गंदगी का कारण

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
ग्राम पंचायतों में नालियों का निर्माण तो कर दिया जाता है लेकिन उनकी साफ सफाई सालो नहीं कराई जाती है। यही कारण है की गांव की स्वच्छता के लिए बनाई गई ये नालियां उल्टे गांव में गंदगी का कारण बनती हैं। नालियों में गंदगी के चलते गांव में मच्छरों का प्रकोप भी बढ़ जाता है। भास्कर ने शहर से सटे कुछ गांवों का जायजा लिया तो पाया वहां पंचायतों की रूचि केवल नाली निर्माण में रहती है, साफ सफाई पर ध्यान दिया ही नहीं जाता है। शहर से सटे ग्राम पंचायत पंडरीपानी में बनी नाली की सफाई अंतिम बार 8 महीने पहले अप्रैल माह में हुई थी। वो भी इसलिए क्योंकि कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए नालियों की सफाई की मांग उठी थी। यहां तो नालियां झाडिय़ों से अटी पड़ी है। गांव से सिविल लाईन मार्ग में भी नालियों की स्थिति अच्छी नहीं है। गांव के पवन यादव ने कहा नाली की सफाई गांव में महीनों नहीं होती। इसे नियमित कराना चाहिए। ग्राम पंचायत कोदाभाठ में नाली की सफाई अंतिम बार तीन माह पहले हुई थी। नाली गंदगी से भरे होने की वजह से बारिश का पानी सड़कों पर आ जाता है जिससे गांव की मुख्य सड़क खराब होती है। गांव के रामेशवर मंडावी ने कहा नाली की नियमित सफाई जरूरी है ताकी गांव साफ सुथरा रहे। ग्राम सिंगारभाठ में तीन माह पहले राइस मिल पारा में ही नाली की सफाई हुई थी लेकिन गांव की अन्य नालियों की सफाई नहीं कराई गई। व्यासकोंगेरा मार्ग की नाली में ज्यादा गंदगी पसरी हुई है। ग्राम पंचायत मनकेशरी में भी बारिश के पहले नाली सफाई हो कराई गई थी। इसके बाद नाली की सफाई ही नहीं हो पाई है। कुछ जगह तो नाली मिट्टी से पट चुकी है। गांव के तुसल देवांगन ने कहा नाली की सफाई हर माह होना चाहिए। सफाई नहीं होने से बदबू आती है। ग्राम पंचायत गोविंदपुर में भी नाली निर्माण हुआ है लेकिन गांव में गंदा पानी निकासी नहीं होती है। कुछ जगह पर तो नाली पट भी चुकी है। ग्राम पंचायत ठेलकाबोड़ अंतर्गत आरईएस कालोनी में तो कभी सफाई नहीं होती है।

पंचायतों में नहीं होती स्वीपर की व्यवस्था
ग्राम पंचायत सिंगारभाठ सरपंच पन्ना लाल ठाकुर ने कहा ग्राम पंचायतों में नगर पालिका की तरह स्वीपर की व्यवस्था नहीं होती है। यही कारण है नाली की सफाई कराने में दिक्कत होती है। ग्राम पंचायत ठेलकाबोड़ उपसरपंच डोलेश जैन ने कहा ग्राम पंचायतों में भी शहरों की नगर पालिका की तरह स्वीपर का प्रावधान होना चाहिए तभी नियमित सफाई संभव हो पाएगी।

