मांग:अफसरों ने रास्ता छोड़ आंदोलन करने कहा, नहीं माने प्रदर्शनकारी

दुर्गूकोंदल
  • 11 दिनों से सड़क पर पंडाल लगा काम पर रखने की मांग की जा रही

भास्कर न्यूज | हाहालद्दी माइंस में मजदूरी कार्य पर रखने की मांग को लेकर युवा मजदूर कल्याण संघ के बैनर तले 27 अक्टूबर से सड़क पर पंडाल लगा रास्ता रोक अनिश्चितकालीन धरना प्रदर्शन जारी है। प्रशासनिक अफसरों ने मौके पर पहुंच आंदोलनकारियों को सड़क से रास्ता छोड़ आंदोलन करने कहा लेकिन आंदोलनकारी नहीं माने। रास्ता बंद होने से माइंस से परिवहन कार्य पिछले 11 दिनों से बंद है जिसे लेकर परिवहन से जुड़े लोग भी परेशान है।युवा कल्याण मजदूर संघ अध्यक्ष दर्शन नरेटी, सचिव नरेंद्र जैन, पीलाराम उयके, महत्तम दुग्गा, अशोक जैन, पार्वती शोरी ने कहा जब तक हमें माइंस में मजदूरी कार्य पर नहीं रखेंगे तब तक हमारा आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। प्रदर्शन में मेेेेड़़ो, पलाचुर, दुुर्गूकोंदल, भुसकी, गोपालटोला, पुड़ोमिचगांव, साधुमिचगांव सहित दर्जनभर गांव के युवा महिला पुरुष शामिल हैं। आठवें दिन धरनास्थल पर एसडीएम प्रेमलता मंडावी, एसडीओपी अमोलक सिंह ढिल्लो, तहसीलदार लोकेश मेरी पहुंचे और धरना प्रदर्शन समाप्त करने कहते समझाया कि इस प्रकार रास्ता रोककर धरना प्रदर्शन करना असंवैधानिक है। इस मार्ग पर आम जनता भी आवागमन करती है।

हम सड़क से हटे तो हमारी मांग को सुनने वाला कोई नहीं रहेगा: मजदूर कल्याण संघ पदाधिकारी
एसडीएम ने माइंस प्रबंधन से चर्चा भी तथा माइंस के अफसरों को धरनास्थल पहुंच अपनी बात रखने कहा। माइंस प्रबंधन से डीएन मोहंता, रवि तिवारी पहुंचे और कहा प्रभावित क्षेत्र के अलावा दूसरे क्षेत्र से या दूसरे गांव से मजदूर रखना संभव नहीं है। क्षमता के आधार पर मजदूर रखे गए हैं। वर्तमान में मजदूर बढ़ाने की स्थिति में नहीं हैं। परिवहन संघ पदाधिकारी भी आंदोलनकारियों से मिले और अपने ट्रक व्यवसाय को सुचारू रूप से चलाने रास्ता छोड़ने कहा। परिवहन संघ पदाधिकारियों ने कहा रास्ता छोड़ ट्रकों को आने जाने दें तो परिवहन संघ भी लड़ाई में पूरा साथ देगा। लेकिन मजदूर कल्याण संघ पदाधिकारी एवं सदस्य नहीं माने और कहा यदि हम सड़क से हटे तो हमारी मांग को सुनने वाला कोई नहीं रहेगा। इसीलिए सड़क पर पंडाल लगाकर अनिश्चितकालीन धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। माइंस प्रबंधन हमारी मांगे पूरी करे तो तत्काल धरना समाप्त कर देंग। दुर्गूूूकोंदल, भानूप्रतापपुर, पखांजूर परिवहन संघ पदाधिकारियों ने कहा सभी ट्रकें फाइनेंस से खरीदी हुई है और किस्तों के सहारे ट्रक व्यवसाय चल रहा है। ट्रकें 11 दिनों से खड़ी है। ट्रिप नहीं मिलने से किस्त पटाने समस्या खड़ी हो गई है।

