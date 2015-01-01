पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:राम वनगमन यात्रा का विरोध, 4 घंटे रूट जाम, आदिवासियों के विरोध से बदलना पड़ा रथ का रास्ता

कांकेर4 घंटे पहले
  • समाज: यात्रा के तय मार्ग में कहीं-कहीं तो राम आए ही नहीं, यह केवल राजनैतिक फायदा उठाने की यात्रा है
  • प्रशासन: समाज प्रमुखों से चर्चा कर गलतफहमी दूर की गई जिसके बाद रथ सम्मान से गंतव्य की ओर बढ़ गया

बस्तर से निकली राम वनगमन यात्रा का कांकेर जिले में प्रवेश को लेकर विरोध झेलना पड़ा। इस विरोध के चलते दो समाज की आस्थाएं आमने सामने हो गई। आदिवासी समाज ने यात्रा व बस्तर इलाके से मिट्टी ले जाने का विरोध करते हुए 4 घंटे तक नेशनल हाईवे को जाम कर दिया। रथ को आगे बढ़ने नहीं दिया। जैसे-तैसे प्रशासन की समझाईश के बाद समाज रथ को आगे भेजने मान गया लेकिन उसे कांकेर जिले की सीमा से बाहर करने तक चारों ओर से घेर कर हाईजेक कर रखा था। इसके चलते यात्रा को उसके तयशुदा मार्ग से नहीं भेज कर दूसरे मार्ग से बस्तर संभाग की सरहद से बाहर करना पड़ा। यात्रा बुधवार सुबह 8 बजे कांकेर जिले के कुलगांव के करीब पहुंची तो समाज ने रायपुर जगदलपुर मार्ग में चक्काजाम कर दिया। समाज का कहना था रथ में बस्तर से मिट्टी ले जाई जा रही है जो आदिवासी समाज की आस्था व संस्कृति के खिलाफ है। समाज के लोगों को प्रशासन समझाता रहा कि रथ में मिट्टी नहीं है लेकिन वे मानने को तैयार नहीं थे। फिर समाज प्रमुखों की एक टीम को पुलिस सुरक्षा के बीच रथ में मिट्टी की जांच करने भेजा गया। यहां से कुछ मिट्टी मिली जिसे वे बस्तर की ही मिट्टी बताते रहे। सूचना पर कलेक्टर चंदन कुमार व एसपी एमआर अहिरे भी मौके पर पहुंचे व समाज के लोगों को समझाया। आदिवासी समाज के नेताओं ने कहा राम गमन यात्रा एक राजनैतिक स्टंट ही है। तय मार्ग में तो कई जगह राम आए ही नहीं। राम के नाम पर राजनैतिक फायदा उठाने यह यात्रा निकाली गई है।

समाज ने प्रशासन को सुनाया सुअर, मुर्गा, देसी शराब, अगरबत्ती और नारियल देने का दंड
यात्रा को समाज ने नेशनल हाईवे पर कुलगांव के पास रोक दिया। आदिवासी समाज रथ में बस्तर की मिट्टी होने का दावा करने लगा। जांच के लिए प्रशासन ने समाज के एक पांच सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधि मंडल को भेजा जिसने कारपेट व अन्य जगह से कुछ मिट्टी निकाली। इधर रथ के साथ चल रहे लोगों का कहना था यह मिट्टी रायपुर से ही कारपेट के नीचे बिछाई गई है। मिट्टी मिलने के बाद समाज और आक्रोशित हो गया तथा इसके लिए कार्रवाई की मांग करने लगा। रथ से मिट्टी को जब्त किया गया। उसे वापस भेजने प्रशासन को दंड देने कहा। दंड के रूप में एक सुअर, दो मुर्गा, धार्मिक कृत्य में इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली देसी शराब, नारियल व अगरबत्ती देने कहा गया। प्रशासन ने इस दंड को स्वीकार कर उसे देने का वादा किया। समाज के नेता कन्हैया उसेंडी ने कहा प्रशासन की ओर से एसडीएम ने दंड स्वीकार किया है

धमतरी की ओर रवाना किया गया रथ को
यात्रा के कांकेर शहर पहुंचने के बाद रथ का फिर से विरोध शुरू हो गया। इसके बाद फिर से हाईवे में समाज ने चक्काजाम कर दिया। तय कार्यक्रम के अनुसार रथयात्रा यहां से दुधावा मार्ग से सिहावा की ओर जानी थी लेकिन समाज नहीं चाहता था कि रथ उस मार्ग से जाए। विरोध के चलते एक घंटे बाद रथ को शहर के मुख्य मार्ग से होते धमतरी की ओर रवाना किया गया। आदिवासी समाज के लोग बस्तर संभाग की सीमा राजाराव पठार तक रथ को घेर कर चलते रहे।

आदिवासी चाहते थे उनके अनुसार यात्रा निकले
कलेक्टर चंदन कुमार ने कहा पर्यटन विकास के लिए राम वन गमन मार्ग का विकसित किया जा रहा है। आदिवासी समाज को इसे लेकर गलतफहमी हो गई थी। वे चाहते थे उनकी परंपरा के अनुसार यह यात्रा निकले। हम सभी समाज व धर्म की भावना का आदर समान करते हैं। समाज प्रमुखों से चर्चा कर उनकी गलतफहमी को दूर कर दी गई जिसके बाद चक्काजाम हट गया और रथ पूरे सम्मान के साथ गंतव्य की ओर बढ़ गया।

संविधान की किताब लेकर आए प्रदर्शनकारी
कुलगांव में चक्काजाम कर बैठे लोगों को जब कलेक्टर और एसपी समझाने पहुंचे तो प्रदर्शनकारी बार बार उन्हें संविधान पढ़ने काे कहते रहे। इसके लिए समाज के लोग संविधान की किताब लाए थे। समाज का कहना था यहां संविधान का उल्लंघन हो रहा है। बस्तर में पांचवी अनुसूची लगी है लेकिन इसका पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। अधिकारियों ने समझाया कहीं भी किसी के हितों का उल्लंघन नहीं हो रहा है।

महिलाओं में दिखी प्रभु राम के प्रति भक्ति
महिला शक्ति ने अपनी भक्ति दिखा न सिर्फ फूल की बौछार की बल्कि भीड़ के सामने अकेले जय जय श्रीराम के जयकारे भी लगाए। दूसरी ओर पूरी भीड़ विरोध में मिट्टी चोर के नारे लगाती रही। सिंगारभाट की वार्ड पंच सरोजी मंडावी का समाज के युवा विरोध करते रहे लेकिन वह डटी रहीं।

इधर, जनप्रतिनधि और झंडाबरदार नेता गायब
विरोध को खत्म करने आदिवासी समाज को समझाने कोई भी जनप्रतिनिधी सामने नहीं आए। भाजपा व कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने इससे दूरी बना रखी थी। कांकेर जनपद पंचायत के दो सदस्य सामने आए लेकिन वे काफी हद तक विरोध में शामिल दिखे। धार्मिक संगठन के झंडाबरदार नेता पूरे समय गायब थे।

