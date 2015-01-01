पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:प्राकृतिक आपदा के लंबित प्रकरणों का किया निराकरण

कांकेर
  • आश्रितों को 68 लाख 59 हजार 100 रुपए किए गए स्वीकृत

प्राकृतिक आपदा से संबंधित 18 पुराने प्रकरणों को कलेक्टर चंदन कुमार ने गंभीरता से लेते हुए तत्काल निराकृत कर पीडि़त परिवारों के लिए 68 लाख 59 हजार 100 रुपए की सहायता राशि स्वीकृत कर संबंधित क्षेत्र के तहसीलदारों को भुगतान करने कहा है। उनके द्वारा वर्ष 2017 के दो प्रकरण, वर्ष 2018 के छह प्रकरण, वर्ष 2019 के तीन प्रकरण और वर्ष 2020 के सात प्रकरणों क निराकृत किया गया। कलेक्टर ने बांध, नदी, तालाब, नाला, कुंआ में डूबने, आग में जलने से मृत्यु एवं घायल होने तथा सर्पदंश से मौत होने पर पीडि़त परिवार के लिए आर्थिक सहायता राशि स्वीकृत की है। इसमें कांकेर तहसील के ग्राम गौरगांव के 3 वर्षीय बालिका हर्षिता मंडावी की वर्ष 2017 में कुंआ में डूबने से मृत्यु हो गई थी, जिसके प्रकरण में उनके माता-पिता रूपेश मंडावी और लता मंडावी के लिए 4 लाख तथा 45 वर्षीय रमशीला पद्माकर की कुंआ में डूबने से मृत्यु होने पर निकटतम वारिस लता मंडावी के लिए 4 लाख, तहसील पखांजूर के ग्राम रविंद्रनगर निवासी 103 वर्षीय ज्योत्सना बैरागी की आग में जलने से मृत्यु होने पर वारिस बिरेन्द्र बैरागी, पीवी 116 रविंद्रनगर निवासी रबीना सिंह की आग में जलने से मृत्यु होने पर वारिस शुभम सिंह के लिए 4 लाख, नरहरपुर तहसील के ग्राम महेशपुर निवासी पिसाड़ीनबाई की कुंआ में डूबने से मृत्यु होने पर वारिस सुकबती के लिए 4-4 लाख की सहायता राशि स्वीकृत की गई। ग्राम धौंराभाठा निवासी मीनाबाई मरकाम की आग में जलने से घायल होने के प्रकरण में 59 हजार 1 सौ तथा कांकेर तहसील के जवाहर वार्ड निवासी 60 वर्षीय रम्भा मरकाम की तालाब में डूबने से मृत्यु होने के प्रकरण में उनके निकटतम वारिस सावित्री मरकाम, बिनेश्वरी मरकाम एवं भीष्मकुमारी के लिए 4 लाख और अंतागढ़ तहसील के ग्राम मासबरस निवासी पराऊराम गावड़ेे की कुंआ में डूबने से मृत्यु होने के प्रकरण में उनके पुत्र सुरेश, सुरेंद्र तथा बिरेंद्र कुमार गावड़े के लिए 4 लाख की सहायता राशि स्वीकृत की गई है। इसी तरह अन्य प्रकरणों पर पीडि़त परिवार के आश्रितों के लिए सहायता राशि स्वीकृत की गई है।

