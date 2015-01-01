पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत:लिखित आश्वासन के बाद धरना प्रदर्शन 17 तक के लिए स्थगित

दुर्गूकोंदलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • युवा मजदूर कल्याण संघ माइंस में काम देने की मांग को लेकर आंदोलनरत था

माइंस में काम देने की मांग को लेकर 27 अक्टूबर से आंदोलनरत युवा मजदूर कल्याण संघ का धरना प्रदर्शन आगामी 17 नवंबर तक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया है। धरना स्थल पर शुक्रवार को जिला प्रशासन का प्रतिनिधी मंडल पहुंचा तथा आंदोलनकारियों से चर्चा की। आंदोलनकारियों ने मौके पर पहुुंचे अपर कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। साथ ही माइंस प्रबंधन की ओर से भविष्य में मजदूरी देने लिखित आश्वासन भी दिया गया। आंदोलनकारियों ने काम देने निश्चित तिथी बताने कहते कहा 17 नवंबर तक संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिला तो फिर आंदोलन शुरू किया जाएगा। युवा मजदूर कल्याण संघ अध्यक्ष दर्शन नरेटी, सचिव नरेंद्र जैन ने बताया कलेक्टर से 5 नवंबर को मुलाकात के बाद जिला प्रशासन का प्रतिनिधिमंडल अपर कलेक्टर के नेतृत्व में धरनास्थल पहुंचा। धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों ने अपनी मांग रखी तथा लिखित में आश्वासन मांगा। इसके जवाब में माइंस प्रबंधन ने भविष्य में रोजगार देने का लिखित आश्वासन दिया। हमने निश्चित तिथि बताने की मांग की। अपर कलेक्टर ने कहा एक सप्ताह में माइंस प्रबंधन द्वारा शुरुआती दौर में कौन कौन से आश्वासन दिए गए थे, वे सभी पूरा हुए कि नहीं, अन्य माइंस में मजदूरो के संख्या अधिक क्यों है और हाहालद्दी में मजदूरों की संख्या क्यों नहीं बढ़ाई जा रही है इसकी भी जांच जिला प्रशासन की कमेटी करेगी और 17 नवंबर तक रिपोर्ट तैयार कर आंदोलनकारियों के बीच रखेगी। सकारात्मक पहल हुई तो धरना प्रदर्शन 17 नवंबर के बाद पूर्णत: समाप्त होगा तथा संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिला तो 18 नवंबर से पुन: धरना प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। धरना प्रदर्शन का समर्थन करने पहुंचे पूर्व विधायक देवलाल दुग्गा ने कहा भविष्य में रोजगार देने कंपनी का आश्वासन सकारात्मक नहीं है। इसके लिए दिन तिथि तय होना चाहिए। जनपद सदस्य देवलाल नरेटी ने कहा जिला प्रशासन का पूरा सहयोग मिल रहा है। प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने मिलकर अपनी मांगे रखी थी। कलेक्टर ने इसे प्रमुखता से लिया है और धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों को सहयोग किया जा रहा है। उम्मीद है हमें रोजगार मिलने तक प्रशासन ठोस पहल करे। दर्शन नरेटी ने कहा जिला प्रशासन की पहल पर धरना प्रदर्शन स्थगित कर रहे हैं। रोजगार नहीं मिला तो पुन: धरना प्रदर्शन करेंगे। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से अपर कलेक्टर सुरेंद्रप्रसाद वैद्य, खनिज अधिकारी प्रमोद नायक, एसडीओपी अमोलक सिंह ढिल्लो, तहसीलदार लोमस मिरी, थाना प्रभारी अजय साहू ने अपनी बातें रखी। इस दौरान महत्तम दुग्गा, सरपंच पार्वती सोरी, सरपंच कलिता आचला, शकुंतला नरेटी, अशोक जैन, सिरो कोमरे उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें