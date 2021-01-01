पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:उपकरणों की कमी से जिले के आईटीआई में छात्रों को प्रैक्टिकल करने में हो रही परेशानी

कांकेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माकड़ी आईटीआई में मैकेनिक- वेल्डर ट्रे़ड में जरूरत के हिसाब से सिर्फ 10 प्रतिशत हैं उपकरण

जिले के युवाओं को स्वरोजगार से जोड़ने जगह जगह आईटीआई संचालित किए जा रहे हैं। इन आईटीआई में सबसे बड़ी समस्या छात्रों को प्रायोगिक कराने उपकरणों की कमी है। उपकरणों की कमी के चलते प्रायोगिक कार्य ढंग से नहीं हो पाता है। दुर्गूकोंदल आईटीआई को तो गत जुलाई माह में कोविड केयर सेंटर बनाया गया था जिसे अब तक वापस आईटीआई प्रबंधन को हैंडओवर नहीं किया गया है। वर्तमान में आईटीआई कौशल विकास योजना भवन में संचालित हो रहा है जो बेहद छोटा पड़ता है।
कांकेर विकासखंड के ग्राम माकड़ी में आईटीआई 2008 से संचालित है। यहां पांच ट्रेड कोपा, वेल्डर, इलेक्ट्रिशयन, फीटर, डीजल मैकेनिक की पढ़ाई होती है। आईटीआई में छात्रों को पढ़ाने संबंधित ट्रेड के उपकरणों की बहुत ज्यादा कमी है जिसके चलते छात्रों को परेशानी होती है। डीजल मैकेनिक व वेल्डर ट्रेड में जरूरत के मुकाबले सिर्फ 10 प्रतिशत ही उपकरण उपलब्ध है। इलेक्ट्रिशियन ट्रेड में जरूरत के मुकाबले 35 प्रतिशत ही उपकरण हैं। उपकरण नहीं होने से छात्रों को प्रायोगिक करने दूसरे प्लांट ले जाना पड़ता है। उपकरणों की कमी से प्रायोगिक करने में बहुत ज्यादा परेशानी आती है। कोपा ट्रेड में भी समस्या बनी हुई है। कोपा ट्रेड में 44 छात्र-छात्राएं है जिनके लिए मात्र 10 कंप्यूटर है। इसमें भी तीन कंप्यूटर खराब स्थिति में हैं। यहां जरूरत 20 से 25 कंप्यूटरों की है। वाई फाई की भी सुविधा नहीं है। कोपा ट्रेड में अभी एक ही प्रशिक्षण अधिकारी पढ़ा रही हैं जबकि प्रशिक्षण अधिकारी के दो पद स्वीकृत हैं। दोनों पद भरे हैं लेकिन कोपा ट्रेड की एक प्रशिक्षण अधिकारी को जुलाई माह से रायपुर संचालनालय में अटैच कर दिया गया है। इससे पढ़ाई प्रभावित हो रही है। कोपा ट्रेड के छात्र डुपले मंडावी, माधुरी कोडो़पी, आरती सलाम, दिव्या पटेल ने कहा कोपा ट्रेड में कंप्यूटर कम होने से परेशानी होती है।
चारामा आईटीआई में भी उपकरणों की कमी : चारामा आईटीआई में भी डीजल मैकेनिक, विधुतकार, फीटर ट्रेड में उपकरण काफी कम हैं। नरहरपुर आईटीआई में भी इलेक्ट्रेशियन, डीजल मैकेनिक ट्रेड में उपकरणों की बहुत ज्यादा कमी है। कांकेर महिला आईटीआई में 7 ट्रेड है जिनमें से दो ट्रेड में उपकरणों की कमी है। यहां हास्पिटल हाऊस कीपिंग ट्रेड में 30 प्रतिशत ही उपकरण उपलब्ध है। इलेक्ट्रिशियन ट्रेड में 60 प्रतिशत की उपकरण हैं।
शासन को लिखा गया है मांग पत्र : माकड़ी आईटीआई अधीक्षक आरसी पोया ने कहा प्रयोगिक कराने उपकरणों की कमी है। इस संबंध में शासन को अवगत कराया गया है। दुर्गूकोंदल आईटीआई अधीक्षक देवानंद ध्रुव ने कहा आईटीआई को जल्दी हैंडओवर करने की मांग एसडीएम से की गई है।

दुर्गूकोंदल आईटीआई को बना दिया कोविड केयर सेंटर
दुर्गूकोंदल आईटीआई को प्रशासन द्वारा जुलाई 2020 में कोविड केयर सेंटर बनाया गया था। यहां कोरोना मरीजों को भर्ती कर इलाज किया जाता था। वर्तमान में कोरोना के मरीज कम होने से यहां कोरोना मरीज नहीं रखे जा रहे हैं लेकिन इसके बावजूद सेंटर को खाली नहीं किया गया है। वर्तमान में आईटीआई कौशल विकास योजना भवन में संचालित हो रहा है। यह भवन छोटा पड़ता है और पानी की समस्या भी है। पानी 200 मीटर दूर से लाना पड़ता है। आईटीआई प्रबंधन अपने भवन को वापस हैंडओवर करने की मांग डेढ़ माह से कर रहा है लेकिन इस पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। कोपा ट्रेड में 7 कंप्यूटर हैं जिसमें से 2 कंप्यूटर खराब पड़े हैं। यहां कोपा ट्रेड में 39 छात्र हैं जिनके लिए 20 कंप्यूटरों की आवश्यकता है। यहां पर एक ही कोपा ट्रेड संचालित है। इस सत्र में इलेक्ट्रेशियन, वेल्डर व फीटर ट्रेड संचालित होना था लेकिन आईटीआई भवन को कोविड सेंटर बना दिए जाने के कारण नए ट्रेड शुरू नहीं हो पा रहे हैं।

