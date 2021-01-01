पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बर्ड फ्लू की आहट:3 मृत कौवों के सैंपल पुणे डीआई लैब भेजे बतख और मुर्गी का भी स्वाब सैंपल लिया

कांकेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिलेभर से पोल्ट्री के सिरम व स्वाब सैंपल जांच के लिए रायपुर भेजे जा रहे

पड़ोसी जिले बालोद में बर्ड फ्लू की पुष्टि होने के बाद जिले में इसकी दहशत बढ़ती जा रही है। बालोद जिले से लगे चारामा में 6 कौवों के मरने के बाद जांच के लिए स्वाब सैंपल व मृत कौवों को पुणे डिसीज इनवेस्टीगेशन लैब भेजा गया है। साथ ही जिलेभर से पोल्ट्री के सिरम व स्वाब सैंपल कलेक्ट कर जांच के लिए रायपुर डीआई लैब भेजे जा रहे हैं। चार दिन पहले चारामा रेस्ट हाउस के निकट 6 कौवे मृत मिले थे। एक साथ इतने कौवों के मरने से दहशत फैल गई। सूचना मिलते ही पशु चिकित्सा विभाग की रैपिड रिस्पांस टीम पहुंची और कौवों के शव उठाए। इनमें से कुछ कौवों के शव सड़ चुके थे। तीन कौवों के दो दो स्वाब सैंपल लेकर सड़क मार्ग से विभाग के कर्मचारी को पुणे रवाना किया गया जहां डीआई लैब में मौत के कारण व बीमारी की जांच होगी। सप्ताहभर में रिपोर्ट आ जाएगी। सैंपल लेने के बाद मृत कौवों को सुरक्षित तरीके से दफन किया गया। पखांजूर इलाके से बतख व ब्रायलर मुर्गे का स्वाब सैंपल लिया गया है। बांदे के देवव्रत मंडल, पीवी 25 के समीर गोलदार तथा पीवी 46 के समीर समददार पोल्ट्री फार्म से मुर्गो तथा पीवी 40 के मंगल तरफदार के पोल्ट्री से बतख का स्वाब सैंपल रायपुर डीआई लैब भेजने तैयारी की जा रही है।

जाने पक्षियों का कैसे लेते हैं स्वाब सैंपल
कोरोना जांच की तरह बर्ड फ्लू जांच करने पक्षियों का स्वाब व सिरम सेंपल लिया जाता है। मृत या जीवित पक्षी से दो तरह से स्वाब सैंपल लेते हैं। ट्रेकियल अर्थात गले से तथा क्लोएकल अर्थात मल द्वार से स्वाब कलेक्ट किया जाता है। इसके अलावा खून लेकर उसे सिरम सैंपल के तौर पर जांच करने भेजा जाता है।
बाहरी पक्षी से संक्रमण का खतरा : बाहरी पक्षी के यहां आने से बर्ड फ्लू संक्रमण का खतरा बना रहता है। प्रभावित इलाकों से पोल्ट्री लाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है।

बाहर से काेई पक्षी आए तो उसे तत्काल भगाएं
रैपिड रिस्पांस टीम के नोडल अधिकारी डा पीएल शरद ने बताया बर्ड फ्लू खतरे को देखते जिले के सभी पोल्ट्री फार्म व विक्रेता की बैठक ली गई थी। सबकापे बताता गया है यदि मुर्ग या बतख मरते हैं तो सूचना विभाग को तत्काल दें। छिपाए नहीं। पोल्ट्री फार्म में बाहर से कोई पक्षी आते हैं तो उन्हें तत्काल वहां से भगाते उस इलाके को सैनेटाईज करें। स्वयं भी मास्क पहने व हाथों को सैनेटाईज करें।पोल्ट्री को छूने के बाद बार बार अपना हाथ धोएं।

पड़ोसी राज्य और कांकेर जिले के मार्ग में नाकेबंदी
पशु चिकित्सा विभाग ने बाहर से बर्ड फ्लू संक्रमण न हो इसके लिए पड़ोसी राज्य व जिले में नाकेबंदी की है। महाराष्ट्र व पड़ोसी जिले से पोल्ट्री लाने पर बैन लगाया गया है। पखांजूर इलाके में मरोड़ा, पीवी 18 मायापुर तथा बालोद मार्ग में कच्चे में नाकेबंदी की गई है। चारामा बार्डर में भी कर्मचारी तैनात कर बाहर से आने वाले पोल्ट्री पर नजर रखी जा रही है।

जिले में कोई केस नहीं, अब पुणे की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार
उपसंचालक पशु चिकित्सा डाॅ. एलपी सिंह ने कहा अबतक जिले में कहीं भी बर्ड फ्लू का कोई केस सामने नहीं आया है। पहले मृत मिले पक्षियों के सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए थे उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। और भी स्वाब व सिरम सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं। पुणे डीआई लैब से कौवों की रिपोर्ट सप्ताह भर में आ जाएगी।

मार्केट से लिए 45 सिरम सैंपल लिए गए
बर्ड फ्लू जांच के लिए स्वाब सैंपल के अलावा सिरम सैंपल भी लिया जा रहा है। मार्केट व विभिन्न पोल्ट्री फार्म से 45 सिरम सैंपल लिए गए हैं। सभी सेंपल रायपुर डीआई लैब भेजे गए हैं जिसकी रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है।

