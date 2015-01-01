पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घटना:आम के बगीचे में छात्रा जिंदा जली, मोबाइल से काॅल डिटेल व वाट्सएप मैसेज भी हुए डिलीट

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नरहरपुर के चरभट्टी आम बगीचा में 20 वर्षीय कालेज छात्रा की जली हुई लाश मिली। युवती घर से खेत जाने निकली थी। घटना स्थल से छात्रा का मोबाइल मिला है लेकिन उसके सारे काल डिटेल व वाट्सएप मैसेज डिलीट कर दिए गए हैं। इससे मामला संदेहास्पद हो गया है। मामला इसलिए भी संदेहास्पद है क्योंकि छात्रा घर से अपना टिफिन, पानी बोतल व मोबाइल लेकर ही निकली थी लेकिन घटनास्थल से इन सामानों के अलावा मिट्टी तेल का डिब्बा व माचिस भी मिला है जो कुछ और ही इशारे कर रहा है। पुलिस फिलहाल इस मामले में कुछ भी कहने से बच रही है जिससे मामला आत्महत्या या हत्या दोनों के बीच उलझ कर रह गया है।
नरहरपुर के गांव श्रीगुहान निवासी कालेज छात्रा अनिता कोमरा 20 वर्ष पिता बल्दूराम 20 नवंबर की सुबह 9 बजे अपनी स्कूटी में घर से चरभट्टी स्थित खेत जाने निकली थी। चरभट्टी के आम बगीचा तक वाहन जाती है। यहां वाहन खड़ा कर खेत के लिए पैदल जाना होता है। दोपहर 12 बजे जब छात्रा की बड़ी बहन कांती कोमरा साइकिल से खेत जाने आम बगीचा पहुंची तो वहां अनिता की जली हुई लाश पड़ी थी। तत्काल पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घटनास्थल से टिफिन, पानी बोतल, मोबाइल व स्कूटी के अलावा मिट्टी तेल का डिब्बा तथा माचिस भी बरामद किया। बताया जा रहा छात्रा जबतक घर में थी न उसे तनाव में देखा गया और न ही घर में एसी कोई बात हुई थी जिससे वह एेसा आत्मघाती कदम उठाए। पुलिस ने प्रारंभिक जांच के लिए छात्रा के मोबाइल की जांच की तो वह भी हैरान हो गई। सभी काल डिटेल व वाट्सएप के मैसेज डिलीट थे। पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम करा परिजनों को सौंप दिया।
मामले की जांच जारी : नरहरपुर थाना प्रभारी तेवियस खाखा ने बताया पुलिस मर्ग कायम कर मामले की जांच कर रही है। इस मामले में अभी कुछ भी नहीं कहा जा सकता है।

काल डिटेल से सुराग की उम्मीद
छात्रा का मोबाइल जब्त कर उसकी जांच की जा रही है। उसके मोबाइल को रिकवर करने की कोशिश किए जाने के साथ ही सीडीआर के लिए भी भेजा जा रहा है जिसमें काल डिटेल आने के बाद मामले के कारण व कुछ सुराग मिलने की उम्मीद है। सीडीआर से यह पता चल जाएगा कि अंतिम समय में उसने किसे काल किया या फिर उसे कौन काल किया। कितने देर बात हुई। जो इस मामले को सुलझाने पुलिस के लिए काफी अहम कड़ी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें