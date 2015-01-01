पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:इस साल 80 गांवों में कचरा संग्रहण केंद्र बनाने का लक्ष्य, अब तक बना कहीं नहीं

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • 74 में से 55 गांवों में कचरा संग्रहण केंद्र तैयार लेकिन सिर्फ गांवों में संग्रहण

शहरों की तर्ज पर गांवों में भी स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत घरों से कचरा एकत्रित कर सूखा व गीला कचरा अलग कर उससे जैविक खाद्य तैयार करना है। साल भर पहले सत्र 2019-20 में पहले चरण में जिले के 74 गांवों को चयनित करते वहां कचरा संग्रहण केंद्र, वर्मी कंपोस्ट नाडेप बनना शुरू हुआ। इनमें से 55 गांवों में काम पूर्णता की ओर है जबकि मात्र 6 गांवों में ही महिला समूहों ने घरों से कचरा एकत्रित करने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। वर्तमान सत्र 2020-21 में 80 गांवों को चयनित किया गया लेकिन इनमें से एक भी गांव में कचरा संग्रहण केंद्र, वर्मी कंपोस्ट नाडेप निर्माण कार्य शुरू नहीं हो पाया है।
गत सत्र 2019-20 में जिले के 74 गांवों में कचरा संग्रहण केंद्र, वर्मी कंपोस्ट नाडेप निर्माण कार्य के लिए स्वीकृति मिली थी। साल भर बाद भी हालत ये है की मात्र 55 गांवों में निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण हो पाया और इनमें से भी मात्र 6 गांव कोदागांव, ठेलकाबोड़, कर्रामाड़, मानिकपुर, जैसाकर्रा तथा छोटेकापसी में ही कचरा संग्रहण कार्य महिला समूहों ने शुरू कर दिया है। दो गांवों कोटतरा तथा सिरसिदा में तो जमीन विवाद के चलते अब तक निर्माण कार्य शुरू ही नहीं हो पाया है। शासन की योजना है कि गांव की महिला समूहों को इससे जोड़ा जाएगा। प्रत्येक गांव में महिला समूह की 20 सदस्यों को सफाई मित्र के रूप में नियुक्त किया जाएगा।
ये घर घर जाकर कचरा एकत्रित करेंगी। इसके लिए इन्हें साइकिल रिक्शा तथा अन्य सहायक उपकरण प्रदान किए जा रहे हैं। कचरा एकत्र करने के बाद सूखा एवं गीला कचरा अलग अलग कर इससे जैविक खाद्य तैयार करेंगी। कचरा संग्रहण कार्य के लिए प्रत्येक घर से साधारण शुल्क लिया जाएगा तथा जैविक खाद्य बेचने से जो आमदनी होगी वह महिला समूह की सदस्यों को प्रदान की जाएगी।
5.80 लाख की लागत से बनना हैं कचरा संग्रहण केंद्र : चयनित गांवों में 5 डिसमिल जमीन पर कचरा संग्रहण केंद्र 5.80 लाख की लागत से बनना है।
इसमें वर्मी कंपोस्ट नाडेप के अलावा विश्राम कक्ष तथा शौचालय आदि भी बनना है। यहां महिलाएं कचरा एकत्रित कर उससे जैविक खाद्य तैयार करेंगी।

धान कटाई के चलते काम में विलंब
74 में से 55 गांवों में कचरा संग्रहण केंद्र और नाडेप बनकर तैयार हो चुका है लेकिन अभी कचरा संग्रहण कार्य मात्र ग्राम कोदागांव, ठेलकाबोड़, कर्रामाड़, मानिकपुर, जैसाकर्रा व छोटेकापसी में ही शुरू हो पाया है। शेष गांवों में महिला समूहों को अभी तक प्रशिक्षण नहीं मिल पाया है जिसके चलते काम शुरू नहीं हो पाया है। पहले कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण और अब धान कटाई के कारण काम शुरू नहीं हो पा रहा है।

