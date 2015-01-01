पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान फिर परेशान:विड्राॅल फाॅर्म की होने लगी थी कालाबाजारी हंगामे के बाद बैंक ने बंद कर दी व्यवस्था

कांकेर/पखांजूर2 घंटे पहले
  • कुछ किसानों ने बैंक के विड्रॉल फॉर्म 100-100 रुपए में बेचना शुरू कर दिया था

किसानों ने आपदा में अवसर खोज ही लिया। किसानों को परेशानी से बचने सहकारी बैंक ने सीमित मात्रा में विड्राॅल फार्म बांटना शुरू किया तो कुछ दलालनुमा किसानों ने इसे अवसर बना विड्राॅल फाॅर्म की ब्लैक मार्केटिंग करने लगे। इस मामले को लेकर जब हंगामा हुआ तो बैंक ने अपना यह सिस्टम ही बंद कर दिया। जिसके बाद फिर बैंक में वही हालात निर्मित हो गए। आलम यह है कि सुबह से शाम तक लाइन में लगे होने के बाद कई किसानों को खाली हाथ लौटना पड़ रहा है। जिससे किसानों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। बांदे के जिला सहकारी बैंक में माह के शुरूआत में बोनस की राशि पाने किसानों की लंबी लाइन लग रही थी। बैंक का समय 6 बजे तक होने के कारण शाम तक लाईन में लगे होने के बावजूद उन्हें खाली हाथ लौटना पड़ रहा था। जिसे देखते हुए बैंक प्रबंधन ने खाली हाथ लौटने वाले किसानों को शाम तक लाईन में लगे रहने से बचाने के लिए अपने स्तर पर तरकीब जुटाई और उतने ही विड्राल फार्म का वितरण शुरू किया जितने किसानों को एक दिन में भुगतान किया जा सका। इस व्यवस्था के तहत प्रतिदिन अधिकतम दो सौ फार्म वितरित किया जा रहा था। इतने फार्म भरने वाले किसानों को बैंक बंद होने के समय तक किसी तरह भुगतान किया जा रहा था। लेकिन कम मात्रा में विड्राल फार्म रखने पर कुछ किसान उसे पहले ही पूरा उठा लेते और बैंक पहुंचने वाले किसानों को ब्लेक मार्केटिंग कर बेचने लगे। विड्राल फार्म के ब्लेक मार्केटिंग के शुरूआती दौर में इसकी कीमत 50 रुपए थी लेकिन बाद में जरूरत व मांग को देखते दलाल किसानों ने इसकी कीमत सौ रुपए तक पहुंचा दी। किसान समझते रहे कि यह पूरा सिस्टम बैंक के द्वारा किया गया है वही विड्राल फार्म बेच रही है। जिससे किसानों बैंक के खिलाफ आक्रोश बढ़ता गया और हंगामा होने लगा। स्थिति देख बैंक प्रबंधन ने फिर से पूरे बड़ी संख्या में विड्राल फार्म रख दी। इससे सभी किसानों को फार्म तो मिल रहा है लेकिन शाम तक रकम का भुगतान होगा की नहीं इसकी कोई गारंटी नहीं है।

बैंक में दोपहर में शुरू होता है काम, तभी देरी
बांदे सहकारी बैंक में कामकाज करीब दोपहर में शुरू होता है। इससे पहले यहां किसानों की लंबी लाईन लगी रहती है। बांदे सहकारी बैंक भुगतान के लिए पखांजूर सहकारी बैंक पर निर्भर है। बांदे का कर्मचारी कार्यालय खुलने के समय पर पहले अपने बैंक पहुंचता है। यहां से दस्तावेज तैयार कर वह पखांजूर बैंक पहुंचता है। मांग को देखते हुए पखांजूर सहकारी बैंक के कर्मचारी रकम के लिए वहां के भारतीय स्टेट बैंक जाते हैं। जहां से रकम निकालने के बाद बांदे बैंक के कर्मचारी व गार्ड को देते हैं। जिसके वापस बांदे पहुंचने के बाद भुगतान शुरू होता है। इस पूरी प्रक्रिया में दोपहर 12 से 1 बज जाता है। इसलिए होती है देरी।

हमने नहीं बेचा फाॅर्म
बांदे सहकारी बैंक प्रबंधक कौशल सिन्हा ने बताया बैंक द्वारा विड्राल फार्म नहीं बेचा गया है। किसानों को परेशानी से बचाने व्यवस्था बनाते सीमित संख्या में फार्म का वितरण किया जा रहा था। इससे किसानों को अनावश्यक लाइन में लगना नहीं पड़ रहा था।

धान बिक्री भुगतान में फिर होगी परेशानी
हालांकि वर्तमान में किसानों की संख्या घटने से बैंक में भीड़ भी कम हो रही है। लेकिन दिसबंर में धान की खरीदी के बाद उसका भुगतान होगा। इसके लिए फिर से बैंकों में किसानों की लंबी लाईन लगने लगेगी। बांदे में यही स्थिति बनी रही तो किसानों को फिर से मुसीबत का सामना करन पड़ेगा।
बैंक शुरू होते ही हो जाता है लंच टाइम
किसानों ने बताया बैंक में दोपहर में जैसे रकम का भुगतान शुरू होता है उसके एक घंटे बाद ही लंच टाईम हो जाता है। इसके एक घंटे बाद फिर से काम शुरू होता है। वर्तमान में किसानों के खाते के साथ मोबाइल नंबर अनिवार्य कर दिया गय है। इसके मिलान आदि के कारण भी काम काफी धीमी गति से होता है।

