सेहत से खिलवाड़:पूरी बेकरी में भरा था सिर्फ एक्सपायरी डेट का सामान, दो दुकानों से 4725 पैकेट जब्त

कांकेर3 घंटे पहले
  • चारामा में दबिश देकर खाद्य सुरक्षा और औषधि प्रसाधन विभाग ने की जांच

खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं औषधि प्रसाधन विभाग ने चारामा के कुछ दुकानों में दबिश देकर जांच पड़ताल की। मां परमेश्वरी बेकरी की जांच में टीम उस समय चौंक गई जब पूरी दुकान ही एक्सपायरी आयटमों से ही भरी पाई गई। इसके अलावा श्रीराम ट्रेडिंग में जांच पड़ताल में पता चला दुकान बिना लाइसेंस के संचालित हो रही है। यहां भी भारी मात्रा में एक्सपायरी डेट के सामान जब्त किए गए। दोनों दुकान से कुल 4725 पैकेट एक्सपायरी आयटम जब्त किए गए। इसे अबतक की जिले में हुई सबसे बड़ी कार्रवाई बताया जा रहा है। पिछले 12 दिन में विभाग की यह दूसरी बड़ी कार्रवाई है। इसके बाद नकली व एक्सपायरी सामान बेचने वालों में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। मंगलवार 2 फरवरी को जिले से रवाना टीम ने चारामा की कुछ दुकानों में दबिश दी। मेनरोड स्थित मां परमेश्वरी बेकरी में जांच शुरू हुई तो पूरी टीम चौंक गई। आलमारी में रखे जिस आयटम को भी टीम निकालती वह एक्सपायरी डेट का ही निकलता। एक-एक कर पूरी बेकरी खाली हो गई और एक्सपायरी डेट के सामानों का ढेर लग गया। बिस्कुट, चिप्स, कुरकुरे, चाकलेट समेत कुल 3404 पैकेट एक्सपायरी डेट वाली खाद्य सामाग्री जब्त की गई। अन्य सामान भी मिले जो खाने योग्य नहीं थे। इसके बाद श्रीराम ट्रेडिंग में दबिश दी गई। यहां 1321 पैकेट खाद्य सामग्री जब्त की गई। सभी को जब्त कर दुकान संचालक के दस्तावेजों पर हस्ताक्षर लिए गए। मां परमेश्वरी बेकरी संचालक परमेश्वर देवांगन तथा श्रीराम ट्रेडिंग के संचालक राजकुमार आहूजा के खिलाफ प्रकरण बनाया गया। कार्रवाई में जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी विमल कुमार सिंह, सैंपल असिस्टेंट नंद किशोर हिरवानी शामिल थे।

तीन महीने से लेकर सालभर पुराने सामान मिले
मां परमेश्वरी बेकरी से बड़ी कंपनियों के चिप्स, चिवड़ा, बिस्कुट, चाकलेट के अलावा लोकल सामान भी जब्त हुए जो तीन महीने से लेकर साल पहले ही एक्सपायरी हो चुके हैं। श्रीराम ट्रेडिंग से 6 माह पुराने एक्सपायरी डेट सामान मिले।

भास्कर ने किया था इस खेल का भंडाफोड़
विभाग द्वारा इससे पहले 20 जनवरी को बड़गांव की दो दुकानों से खाद्य सामाग्री के 289 पैकेट एक्सपायरी डेट वाले बरामद किए गए थे। 12 दिन पहले हुई उस कार्रवाई की खबर के साथ ही भास्कर ने कन्फेंशनरी व बेकरी में एक्सपायरी डेट समान बेचने का भंडाफोड़ किया था। साथ ही खबर में संबंधित इनपुट भी दिए थे। इसके बाद से विभाग यहां दबिश देने योजना बना रही थी। कार्रवाई को देखते दुकानदार ने सामान दुकान से हटा दिए थे। जैसे ही कार्रवाई शांत हुई दुकानों में सामान पहुंचा और विभाग ने दबिश दी।

कंपनी से कम दाम में लाकर कमा रहे मुनाफा
एक्सपायरी डेट के सामानों को बेचने एक बड़ा रैकेट काम कर रहा है। इसमें खाने पीने से लेकर सौंदर्य सामग्री तक शामिल है। अंदरूनी बाजार के दुकानों से लेकर शहर के कुछ बड़े दुकानों तक में मौजूद है। जो एक्सपायरी होने पर कम दाम में लेकर ग्राहकों को बेच रहे हैं। कुछ जगह एक्सपायरी डेट को या तो रगड़ दिया जाता है या फिर स्टीकर आदि से छुपाकर बेचा जाता है।

प्रतिबंधित या एक्सपायरी सामान होने पर दें सूचना
जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी विमल सिंह ने कहा चारामा में हुई कार्रवाई में एक बेकरी से पूरा समान ही एक्सपायरी डेट का पाया गया है। दो दुकान से भारी मात्रा में एक्सपायरी डेट के सामान जब्त किए गए हैं। इनके संचालकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है। कहीं भी एसी शिकायत हो तो तत्काल विभाग को मोबाइल नंबर 9098681305 पर सूचना दे सकते हैं।

कन्फेंशनरी आइटम में ही ज्यादा लापरवाही
जिले में सबसे ज्यादा कन्फेंशरी आइटम में ही लापरवाही बरती जाती है। यहां एेसी खाद्य सामग्री बेची जाती है जिसमें पैकिंग या एक्सपायरी डेट तो दूर निर्माण एजेंसी व उसका पता तक नहीं लिखा होता। ये समान धड़ल्ले से अंदरूनी बाजार में खपाया जाता है।

