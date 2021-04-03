पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रुक गया विकास:बीतने को है सत्र 2020-21, इधर 2019-20 की 61 में से 47 सड़कों का काम अधूरा पड़ा

कांकेर2 घंटे पहले
  • सत्र 2020-21 में एक भी सड़क के नवीनीकरण काम को नहीं मिली स्वीकृति

सत्र 2020-21 समाप्त होने को है लेकिन 2019-20 की ही प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़कों के नवीनीकरण का काम पूरा नहीं हो पाया है। सड़कों के नवीनीकरण का काम काफी धीमी गति से चल रहा है। सत्र 2019-20 की 61 में से 14 सड़कों के ही नवीनीकरण का काम पूरा हो पाया है। कई सड़कों का काम तो अभी शुरू तक नहीं हो पाया है।
सत्र 2019-20 में 61 प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़कों के नवीनीकरण काम के लिए स्वीकृति मिली थी। सड़कों का नवीनीकरण काम बेहद धीमी गति से किया गया। पहले निविदा प्रक्रिया में काफी समय लग गया। इसके बाद कोरोना की वजह से काफी समय तक काम प्रभावित हुआ। काम समय पर पूरा नहीं होने का खामियाजा जिले के लोगों को भुगतान पड़ रहा है क्योंकि नए सत्र 2020-21 में अक्टूबर माह में 18 खराब सड़कों का नवीनीकरण करने प्रस्ताव शासन को भेजा गया लेकिन एक भी नवीनीकरण के लिए स्वीकृति नहीं मिल पाई है।
इन 14 सड़कों का काम पूरा: मात्र 14 सड़कों भैसमुंडी मार्ग, गंवरसिल्ली-सिंगारवाही, बाघडोंगरी- करियापहार, अमोड़ा-बनसागर, करप-खासपारा, डुमरपानी-थानाबोड़ी, डुडुमबाहरा-पत्थर्रीनाला, बादल-उरैया, तेलावट- वर्चेगोदी, तेलावट-आलबेड़ा, सुरेली-कोरेठा, सिलतरा मार्ग, मांदरी-मोदे, कोरर पुरी रोड-केवटीनटोला मार्ग का ही निर्माण पूरा हो पाया है।

ढे़कुना-जुनवानी सड़क का काम शिकायत के बाद बंद
ग्राम जुनवानी से ढ़ेकुना मार्ग में 7 किमी सड़क काफी ज्यादा खराब हो चुकी है। सड़क का 2018 में नवीनीकरण काम शुरू हुआ था। ग्रामीणों ने निर्माण कार्य घटिया चलने की शिकायत की जिसके बाद मरम्मत काम रोक दिया गया था। उसके बाद से अब तक सड़क मरम्मत काम शुरू नहीं हो पाया है। जुनवानी से ढ़ेकुना मार्ग में जगह-जगह गडढ़े हो गए हैं और इससे आवागमन में काफी दिक्कत हो रही है। रात के अंधेरे में काफी ज्यादा दिक्कत हो रही है। खराब सड़क में आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं हो रही है। संसदीय सचिव के साथ कलेक्टर को भी ग्रामीण अवगत करा चुके हैं। ढ़ेकुना के रमेश सलाम, सुधराम नरेटी, संपत सुरोजिया, योगेश, श्रवण सुरोजिया, जगदीश, ईश्वर ने कहा जुनवानी से ढ़ेकुना सड़क की स्थिति काफी खराब है।

इन सड़कों का काम आज तक पूरा नहीं हुआ

आतुरगांव-देवकोंगेरा, व्यासकोंगेरा बड़ेपारा-फरसीपारा, एनएच-गोवर्धन मार्ग, एनएच कुलगांव-लुलेगोंदी, सिंगारभाठ-मोहपुर, मनकेशरी-नवागांव भावगीर, एनएच मारीपारा बारदेवरी-किरगोली गड़ियापारा, खमढ़ोड़गी मार्ग, कोकड़ी-सुभिया मुड़पार, कोकड़ी-साल्हेभाठ, कोदाभाठ-आंवराभाठ, पुरी मेनरोड रामपुर-मैनखेड़ा, साल्हेभाठ मार्ग, चारामा-गिरहोला, आंवरी चौक-कन्हनपुरी मार्ग, आंवरी चौक-कुरूटोला, उड़कुड़ा-चंदेली, बड़ेगौरी-पत्थर्री, चावड़ी-मरकाटोला, आवरी चौक- दमकसा, अरौद-कुरूभाठ, अरौद-शाहवाड़ा ये 17 सड़कें एसी है जिनका काम अभी तक शुरू नहीं हो पाया है।

