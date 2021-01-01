पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मतदाता दिवस:नए मतदाता नाम जुड़वाने फाॅर्म 6 भरें और नाम कटवाने भरें फाॅर्म 7

कांकेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीजी काॅलेज में आयोजित किया मतदाता जागरूकता कार्यक्रम

भानुप्रतापदेव शासकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय कांकेर के राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना व यूथ रेडक्रॉस के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। प्राचार्य डॉ केआर ध्रुव ने कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया गया। इस अवसर पर मुख्य वक्ता प्रो एनआर साव ने कहा प्रजातंत्र में किसी भी निर्वाचन कार्य की विश्वसनीयता बनाए रखने के लिए मतदाता सूचि का त्रुटि रहित होना बहुत ही आवश्यक है। इसके लिए हमें जागरूक रहना चाहिए। समय समय पर अपने मतदान केंद्र जाकर संबंधित अधिकारी बीएलओ से सतत संपर्क करते रहना चाहिए। बीएलओ से मिलकर अपने परिवार के सदस्यों से संबंधित जानकारी को अद्यतन करते रहना चाहिए। यह कार्य छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा प्रदेश में संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षित कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से किया जाता है। फार्म 6 का उपयोग मतदाता सूचि में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए किया जाता है। ऐसे व्यक्ति जिनकी उम्र 18 वर्ष या उससे अधिक हो बीएलओ के पास जाकर फार्म 6 भरकर अपना नाम जुड़वा सकता है। नए मतदाता संबंधित मतदान केन्द्र में जाकर दो नया फोटो, जन्म तिथि प्रमाणपत्र एवं पता हेतु दस्तावेज बीएलओ के पास जमा कर अपना नाम जुड़वा सकते है। इसी तरह मतदाता सूचि से अपना नाम कटवाने प्रपत्र क्रमांक 7 का उपयोग किया जाता है। मतदाता सूचि में किसी भी प्रकार की त्रुटि होने पर सुधारने हेतु प्रपत्र 8 का उपयोग किया जाता है । स्थानांतरित मतदाता को नए मतदान केंद्र में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए प्रपत्र क्र 8 क का उपयोग करना चाहिए। 11 वे राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस समारोह में जिला स्तरीय ऑनलाइन निबंध प्रतियोगिता में महाविद्यालय की छात्रा रीना सिवना को प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त होने पर सम्मानित किया गया। धन्यवाद ज्ञापन स्वीप प्रभारी डा एसआर बंजारे ने किया। संचालन सहायक स्वीप प्रभारी डा मनोज राव ने किया द्य इस अवसर पर प्रो पीएस गौर, प्रो व्हीके रामटेके, ड लक्ष्मी लेकाम, डा कमला ठाकुर, डा बसंत नाग, प्रो पतरस किंडो, डा जय सिंह, प्रो सुमिता पाण्डेय, डा निधि भट्ट, गुरुदास विस्वास, जयंत सरकार उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser