जुलूस-ए-मोहम्मदी आज:आज ईद-मिलादुन्नबी, रसूल की आमद के लिए सजाई गई मस्जिद

कांकेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में मुस्लिम समाज ने मस्जिदों के अलावा अपने घरों व रंगीन लाइट, इस्लामी परचम, तोरण व झालरों से सजावट की है

पैगंबर मोहम्मद का जन्मदिन इस साल शुक्रवार 30 अक्टूबर को पड़ रहा है। रसूल के आमद से अब कोरोना की स्याह रात छटने लगी है और शहर में रौनक बढ़ गई है। कोरोना के चलते 7 महीने से त्योहारों को औपचारिक रूप से त्योहार मनाया जा रहा था। जश्न ए ईद मिलादुन्नबी के मौके पर मुस्लिम समाज ने मस्जिदों के अलावा अपने घरों व रंगीन लाइट, इस्लामी परचम, तोरण व झालरों से सजावट की है। शहर की तीनों मस्जिदों में की गई साजसज्जा की गई है लेकिन जामा मस्जिद में की गई बेहतरीन सजावट देखते ही बनती है। यहां से गुजरने वाला हर व्यक्ति रूक कर मस्जिद की सजावट व उसकी रौनक को मोबाइल के कैमरे में कैद कर रहा है। रसूल की आमद पर अपनी खुशी का इजहार करने मुस्लिम समाज द्वारा शुक्रवार सुबह शहर में जुलूसे मोहम्मदी निकाला जाएगा।

मस्जिद को सजाने हर साल बाहर से आते हैं कारीगर
जश्र ए ईद मिलादुन्नबी के मौके पर जामा मस्जिद व उसके आसपास लेजर व रंगीन लाइट से विशेष साज सज्जा की जाती है। इसके लिए हर साल बाहर से कारीगर बुलाए जाते हैं। इस बार जगदलपुर से कारीगर व ठेकेदार बुलाए गए हैं। इस साल मस्जिद व उसके आसपास भवनों की सजावट तो की गई है लेकिन सड़क निर्माण के चलते सड़क की सजावट नहीं की गई है।

सुबह 9.30 बजे निकलेगा जूलूस
ईद का जुलूस शुक्रवार सुबह 9.30 बजे जामा मस्जिद से निकलेगा। यहां से जुलूस शीतलापारा मार्ग होकर संजय नगर ईदगाह जाएगा। यहां से वापस जामा मस्जिद पहुंचेगा। जामा मस्जिद में परचम कुसाई की रस्म शहर काजी द्वारा कराई जाएगी।

