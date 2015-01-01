पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:33% से अधिक नुकसान पर ही मुआवजे का प्रावधान बना मुसीबत

कांकेर2 घंटे पहले
शासन का नियम है कि जिन किसानों के खेतों में प्राकृतिक आपदा से उनके कुल खेती में 33 प्रतिशत से अधिक में नुकसान हुआ है उनका ही प्रकरण बना मुआवजा प्रदान किया जाता है। जिले में बहुत से किसान इस नियम की चपेट में आने से मुआवजा से वंचित रह जाते हैं क्योंकि उनके खेतों में 33 प्रतिशत से कुछ कम फसल को नुकसान होता है। ऐसे किसानों को भारी नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है क्योंकि उनको मुआवजा भी नहीं मिल पा रहा है और फसल भी खराब हो गई है। सितंबर माह के अंतिम सप्ताह व अक्टूबर माह के प्रथम सप्ताह हुई बेमौसम बारिश के साथ तेज हवाएं चलने से धान फसल को काफी नुकसान हुआ था। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के अनुसार तो जिले में 10 प्रतिशत फसल को नुकसान हुआ था। कई खेतों में धान फसल डूबने से फसल को नुकसान हुआ था। एसी फसल की किसान कटाई भी नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। ग्राम भीरावाही में 20 किसानों की फसल बारिश व तेज हवाएं चलने से खराब हुई थी। इनमें से 5 किसान एसे हैं जिन्होंने धान फसल कटाई नहीं कराई क्योंकि इन किसानों का कहना है धान फसल पानी में डूबने से खराब हो चुकी है। भीरावाही के नत्थुराम जैन की 4 एकड़ फसल बेमौसम बारिश के चलते खेत में पानी भरने से डूबने से खराब हो गई थी। एक तरफ के खेत में तो गिरी फसल में धान अंकुरित तक हो गया है। किसान का कहना है फसल पुरी तरह खराब हो चुकी है जिसे काटने से कोई फायदा नहीं है इसलिए एसे ही छोडऩा पड़ेगा। गांव की पटवारी से शिकायत कर चुके हैं लेकिन अभी तक कोई सर्वे तक नहीं किया गया है। शासन को इस संबंध में ध्यान देना चाहिए।

33 प्रतिशत नुकसान होने पर मुआवजे का प्रावधान
33 प्रतिशत से अधिक फसल नुकसान होने पर ही मुआवजा प्रकरण बनता है। कोदाभाठ में तीन किसानों के फसल नुकसान का सर्वे किया गया लेकिन 15 से 25 प्रतिशत नुकसान होने के कारण उनका मुआवजा प्रकरण नहीं बन पाया।

जांच कराई जाएगी : तहसीलदार मनोज
तहसीलदार मनोज मरकाम ने कहा धान फसल नुकसान को लेकर ग्राम भीरावाही के साथ अन्य गांवों में सर्वे कराया जाएगा। नियम अंतर्गत नुकसान फसल हुआ होगा तो मुआवजा मिलेगा। 33 प्रतिशत से अधिक फसल नुकसान होने पर ही मुआवजा शासन से मिलता है।

