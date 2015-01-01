पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:आमाबेड़ा से अंतागढ़ आ रही वैन पलटी चालक की हुई मौत

कांकेर/अंतागढ़एक घंटा पहले
शुक्रवार रात 7.30 बजे सवारी लेकर आमाबेड़ा से अंतागढ़ आ रही वेन अनियंत्रित होकर ग्राम कढ़ाईखोदरा के पास पलट गई। हादसे में वेन चालक की वाहन में दबने से मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। चालक ही वेन का मालिक था और 10 माह पहले ही वाहन खरीदा था। इसी तरह बड़गांव के ग्राम मुरवंडी में बाइक सवार युवक ने साइकिल सवार को ठोकर मार दी। इससे साइकिल सवार की मौत हो गई। इसी तरह भानुप्रतापपुर के कलंगपुरी में बाइक सवार महिला को ठोकर मार दी। 20 नवंबर को ग्राम कढ़ाईखोदरा के पुलिया के पास सवारी वाहन पलटने से चालक सेमरापारा माधव धुरव (31) पिता रूपसिंह की दबने से मौत हो गई। चालक माधव धुरव अपने हेल्पर के साथ आमाबेड़ा गया था और वापस सवारी लेकर शाम के दौरान वापस आ रहा था। शाम 6.30 ग्राम कढ़ाईखोदरा के पास वैन अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। हादसे में वैन में सवार हेल्पर सोहन पोटाई, सवारी मायावती दुग्गा व श्वेता दुग्गा को भी चोटे आई। उन्हें सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं 20 नवंबर को शाम 6 बजे ग्राम मुरवंडी निवासी सुंदर उसेंडी पिता लखमु धान कटाई करके नहाने के लिए अपने दोस्त के साइकिल में सुखमु राम के साथ जा रहा था। सुखमु राम साइकिल चला रहा था। इसी दौरान सामने से आ रही बाइक सीजी 19 बीजी 6396 ने टक्कर मार दी।

