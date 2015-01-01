पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:स्टाॅपडैम में पानी रुक तो रहा पर दूध नदी में गंदगी से हुआ काला

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • पहले दूध नदी केवल शहर वाले भाग में प्रदूषित थी, लेकिन अब आसपास के गांव वाले हिस्से में भी प्रदूषित हो चुकी है

शहर से सटे ग्राम पंडरीपानी दूध नदी पर बने स्टापडैम में गेट लगे होने से पानी पूरी तरह से भरा है। शहर की गंदगी दूध नदी से होकर स्टापडैम में मिल रही है, जिससे पानी प्रदूषित हो रहा है। स्टापडैम का पानी काला हो गया है। पहले दूध नदी केवल शहर वाले भाग में प्रदूषित थी, लेकिन अब आसपास के गांव वाले हिस्से में भी प्रदूषित हो चुकी है। धीरे-धीरे प्रदूषण का दायरा बढ़ता जा रहा है। शहर से लगे ग्राम पंडरीपानी में बने बाईपास पुल से आधा किमी आगे 20 सालों पहले स्टापडैम बना था। यहां हर साल पानी रुकता था। यहां का पानी बेहद स्वच्छ होता था, जिसका उपयोग गांव के लोग सिंचाई के अलावा निस्तारी के लिए भी करते थे। पिछले कुछ वर्षों से दूध नदी के शहर वाले हिस्से में गंदगी का स्तर बढ़ता जा रहा है। अब उस गंदगी का असर इस स्टापडैम में भी दिखने लगा है। शहर की गंदगी पानी के साथ बहकर यहां आती है। यही नहीं मटन मार्केट का अपशिष्ट भी यहां फेंका जा रहा है। नवंबर में दीपावली के बाद स्टापडैम का गेट लगाकर पानी रोका गया। फिलहाल स्टापडैम में पानी तो पूरी तरह भरा हुआ है, लेकिन पानी प्रदूषित हो चुका है। स्टापडैम के आसपास पानी प्रदूषित होने की वजह से दुर्गंध भी आती है। ग्रामीण अब स्टापडैम के पानी से निस्तारी भी नहीं कर पा रहे हैं, क्योंकि यहां के पानी से नहाने पर खुजली होती है।

गंदगी की वजह से कोई नहीं करता निस्तारी : गांव के राजू यादव, नरेंद्र यादव, विनोद यादव, प्रशांत यादव ने कहा नदी का पानी प्रदूषित हो गया है। पिछले 5 सालों में तो बहुत ज्यादा गंदगी हो गई है। स्टापडैम में गेट लगाकर पानी जरूर रोका जाता है, लेकिन गंदगी की वजह से स्टापडैम में पानी होने के बाद भी कोई निस्तारी नहीं करता। पानी पुरी तरह कालापन हो चुका है।
कई बार ध्यानाकर्षण कराया पर नहीं ले रहे सुध : गांव के सरपंच टेकेश नाग ने कहा कई बार ग्राम पंचायत ने नगर पालिका के साथ प्रशासन को दूध नदी में हो रही गंदगी को लेकर अवगत कराया गया है, लेकिन कोई पहल नहीं की गई। अब फिर से ध्यानाकर्षण कराया जाएगा। गंदगी के कारण स्टापडैम का पानी प्रदूषित हुआ है।

लोग बोले- स्वच्छता पर ध्यान दे प्रशासन
स्टॉपडैम का पानी अब इतना ज्यादा प्रदूषित हो चुका है कि गंदगी की वजह से पानी का रंग भी काला हो चुका है। गांव की कल्याणी स्वसहायता समूह सचिव धनेश्वरी नाग ने कहा गंदगी की वजह से दूध नदी का पानी खराब हो चुका है। पहले दूध नदी का पानी स्वच्छ होने की वजह से निस्तारी के साथ पीने के लिए भी उपयोग करते थे। पंचायत के साथ प्रशासन को नदी की स्वच्छता के प्रति ध्यान देना चाहिए। भूतपूर्व सरपंच गणेश ध्रुव ने कहा नदी का पानी इतना ज्यादा प्रदूषित है कि पशु पक्षी भी इसका उपयोग नहीं करते हैं।

