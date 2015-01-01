पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हक की लड़ाई:तड़के 5 बजे गिरफ्तारी शुरू हुई तो भड़के ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को खदेड़ फिर स्टेट हाईवे कर दिया जाम

कांकेर/अंतागढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 31 घंटे चले प्रदर्शन के बाद अपनी मांगें पूरी कराने के बाद ही हटे ग्रामीण, भानुप्रतापपुर नारायणपुर मार्ग बहाल

पक्की व चौड़ी सड़क की मांग को लेकर पिछले दो दिन से प्रदर्शन कर रहे अंतागढ़ इलाके ग्रामीणों का गुस्सा उस समय और भड़क गया जब प्रदर्शनकारियों की सुबह 5 बजे गिरफ्तारी शुरू हो गई। पुलिस कुछ लोगों को ही गिरफ्तार कर पाई थी और बात आसपास के गांव में फैल गई। बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण पोडगांव पहुंचे और स्टेट हाईवे में जारी चक्काजाम को पुलिस की कार्रवाई से बंद नहीं होने दिया। साथ ही गिरफ़्तार साथियों को छोडऩे मांग करने लगे। गिरफ्तारी के बाद सड़क पर खड़ी पुलिस को धक्का मारते खदेड़ ग्रामीण सड़क पर फिर बैठ गए। दिन भर मान मनौव्वल के बाद लगातार 31 घंटे से चल रहे प्रदर्शन का अंत तब हुआ जब प्रशासन ने ग्रामीणों की मांग मान ली। ग्रामीण पोडगांव से चारगांव तक पक्की सड़क की मांग कर रहे थे। इसे लेकर पिछले तीन दिन से प्रदर्शन चल रहा था। पहले दिन रविवार को भैंसासुर में सड़क हादसे के बाद दिन भर प्रदर्शन कर माइंस के मार्ग में चक्काजाम किया गया। इसके बाद सोमवार को इसी मांग को लेकर ग्रामीण नारायणपुर-भानुप्रतापपुर स्टेट हाईवे में आकर बैठ गए।

थाने में भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे गिरफ्तार प्रदर्शनकारी
जनपद सदस्य मितेश उसेंडी, उनकी मां लक्ष्मी उसेंडी, भाई गुप्तेश उसेंडी, सरपंच शकुंतला धनेलिया, दिनेश मरकाम, ठाकुरराम मरकाम, शैलेंद्र टांडिया, मंशा गावड़े, तुकेश पाल, रमेश टेकाम, केशव मरकाम, झाड़ूराम मरकाम, ओगेश मंडावी, शंकर पद्दा को गिरफ़्तार भानुप्रतापपुर थाना लाया गया। यहां प्रदर्शनकारियों ने भूख हड़ताल शुरू की दी। सभी के खिलाफ धारा 151 के तहत कार्रवाई कर मुचलके पर वापस गांव छोड़ा गया।

समर्थन करने आए, मामला सुलझा कर चले गए नेता
ग्रामीणों के प्रदर्शन की खबर जिले से प्रदेश तक पहुंच चुकी थी। मौका देख हर विपक्ष का नेता समर्थन देने पहुंच रहा था। सुबह ही पूर्व विधायक भोजराज नाग पहुंचे। दोपहर में पूर्व सांसद विक्रम उसेंडी पहुंचे। इसके बाद आप नेता पहुंचे। सभी ने प्रशासन के अलावा पीडब्ल्युडी, प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के अफसरों से बात की। दो दिन में काम शुरू करने का आश्वासन मिलने के बाद ग्रामीणों को समझाया और चक्काजाम खत्म करवा लौटे।

शाम तक मान-मनौव्वल का दौर चलता रहा
सोमवार रात तक जब ग्रामीण नहीं माने तो प्रशासन ने सुबह 5 बजे प्रदर्शनकारियों की गिरफ्तारी शुरू की। सुबह 14 प्रदर्शनकारियों को गिरफ़्तार किया गया। गिरफ्तारी से मामला भड़क गया तथा जो ग्रामीण बचे थे वे सड़क पर डटे रहे तथा जानकारी मिलने पर और भी ग्रामीण पहुंच गए। पुलिस ने सड़क में बैठे लोगों को उठाया तो आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को पीछे खदेड़ दिया। हल्की झूमाझटकी भी हुई। शाम तक प्रशासन व प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच मान मनौव्वल का दौर चलता रहा।

नाका लगा मार्ग किया बंद
ग्रामीण इतने आक्रोशित हो गए थे कि वे पोडगांव वनोपज जांच नाका को गिराकर मार्ग बंद कर दिया। जो गाड़ी पहुंची उसे वापस खदेड़ दिया। नाका को कर्मचारी वापस खोलना चाहे तो उन्हें नाका उठाने नहीं दिया गया।
विधायक व मुख्यमंत्री के खिलाफ फिर लगे नारे
शुरू से ग्रामीण अंतागढ़ विधायक अनूप नाग के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर रहे थे। चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि इनमें कुछ कांग्रेसी भी हैं। सोमवार को गिरफ्तारी के बाद ग्रामीणों का आक्रोश बढ़ा तो विधायक के अलावा मुयमंत्री, सांसद, पुलिस प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करने लगे।

2 किमी ही बनेगी सड़क
ग्रामीणों की मांग थी पोडगांव से चारगांव 22 किमी पक्की सड़क बनाई जाए लेकिन अधिकारियों ने 2 किमी तक सड़क बनाने आश्वासन दिया जिस पर ग्रामीण मान गए। आगे की सड़क फारेस्ट के हद में आती है, जिसके चलते उससे स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद कार्य शुरू करने की बात कही गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें