पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समस्या:जहां पढ़ने के लिए रहती थी मारामारी, वहां छठवें राउंड के बाद भी सीटें पड़ी हैं खाली

कांकेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के सबसे बड़े पीजी काॅलेज भानुप्रतापदेव का हाल, कोरोना के चलते कम ले रहे प्रवेश

जिले का सबसे बड़ा कालेज शहर का भानुप्रतापदेव पीजी कालेज है जहां प्रवेश के लिए हर साल मारामारी मची रहती थी। इस बार कोरोना के चलते इस कालेज में भी बेहद कम छात्र प्रवेश ले रहे हैं। हालत ये है की छठवें राउंड की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया पुरी होने के बावजूद प्रथम वर्ष की 30 प्रतिशत सीटें खाली पड़ी है। सामान्यत: इस कालेज में दो से तीन राउंड की भर्ती प्रक्रिया के बाद ही सीटें फुल हो जाती थी। इस शिक्षा सत्र में सीटें भरने की संभावनाएं ब बेहद कम है।
कालेज में सभी कक्षाओं की प्रवेश प्रकिया अगस्त माह के तीसरे सप्ताह से शुरू हुई। एक एक कर 29 अक्टूबर को छठवें राउंड की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया भी समाप्त हो चुकी है लेकिन अभी भी कालेज में 30 प्रतिशत सीटेें खाली पड़ी है। बीए प्रथम वर्ष में 415 सीटें हैं। बीए प्रथम वर्ष में प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन तो पर्याप्त 1586 आए थे जिससे लग रहा था सभी सीटें भर जाएगी लेकिन छठवें राउंड की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया पुरी होने के बाद स्थिति ये है की मात्र 260 छात्रों ने ही प्रवेश लिया। अभी भी बीए प्रथम वर्ष की 155 सीटें रिक्त पड़ी है। इसी प्रकार बीकाम प्रथम वर्ष की 190 सीटों के लिए 426 आवेदन आए थे लेकिन प्रवेश मात्र 132 छात्रों लिया है। बीकाम प्रथम वर्ष की 68 सीटें रिक्त पड़ी है।
बीसीए, डीसीए में रूचि नहीं
पीजी कालेज में बीसीए व डीसीए की कक्षाएं संचालित है लेकिन छात्रों में इसे लेकर रूचि नहीं है। इन संकायों के लिए तो सीटों से भी कम आवेदन आए। बीसीए की 50 सीटों के लिए मात्र 36 आवेदन आए थे तथा केवल 7 छात्रों ने ही एडमिशन लिया। बीसीए की यहां 43 सीटें खाली रह गई है। डीसीए में 40 सीटें हैं लेकिन मात्र 11 छात्रों ने प्रवेश लिया है। यहां डीसीए की 29 सीटें खाली रह गई है।

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण शिक्षा सत्र गड़बड़ाया
कांकेर पीजी कालेज प्रभारी प्राचार्य डा केआर धुरव ने कहा कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण शिक्षा सत्र गड़बड़ाने का भी असर है। बीएससी में प्रवेश की स्थिति ठीक है। बीए तथा बीकाम में सीटें खाली रह गई।

बीएससी के लिए सबसे ज्यादा आवेदन
बीएससी प्रथम वर्ष में 300 सीटें हैं जिसके लिए सर्वाधिक 2267 आवेदन आए थे। अन्य संकायों में तुलना में इस संकाय में प्रवेश की स्थिति ठीक है लेकिन फिर भी सीटेें रिक्त है। छठवें राउंड के बाद यहां 300 में से 282 सीटें भी पाई तथा 18 सीटें रिक्त है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें