पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रदर्शन:6 करोड़ रुपए लेकर चिटफंड कंपनी गायब महिलाओं ने किया एसपी दफ्तर का घेराव

कांटाबांजी15 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसपी ने जल्द कार्रवाई का दिया आश्वासन, 1 आरोपी ने किया कोर्ट में सरेंडर

मुरीबहाल व टिटिलागढ़ विकासखंड अंचल में एसएचजी (संस्था) की महिलाओं को टारगेट करते हुए आरएमसीएल चिटफंड कंपनी ने महिलाओं को रकम दोगुना करने का झांसा देकर 6 करोड़ रुपए ठगे। उसके बाद रकम लेकर फरार हो गए। महिलाओं को जब ठगी की जानकारी मिली तो उसके बाद मुरीबहाल थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई। इसके बावजूद पुलिसकर्मियों ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। इससे नाराज होकर 100 से अधिक महिलाएं गुरुवार को बलांगीर जाकर एसपी ऑफिस का घेराव किया।
एसपी ने पूरी घटना की जानकारी लेते हुए जल्द कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया। अतिरिक्त एसपी को जल्द ही जांच के लिए भेजने की बात कही। मामला तूल पकड़ता देख एख आरोपी ने खुद को कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दिया है। वहीं एक आरोपी अब भी फरार है। महिलाओं ने बताया कि असुरमुण्डा का रहने वाला ठाकुर सेलमा और जोड़मुंडी ग्रामवासी चंद्रमणि बगर्ती ने आरएमसीएल नामक एक कंपनी खोली थी। कम समय में रकम डबल करने का सपना दिखाकर एसएचजी महिलाओं को लुभा लिया। साथ ही कहा कि उनका माइक्रो फाइनेंस कंपनी से बहुत अच्छा संपर्क हैं और वहां ऋण उठाकर उनकी कंपनी में लगाने पर विशेष लाभान्वित हो सकेंगे।
दोनों आरोपियों ने सैकड़ों महिलाओं से 6 करोड़ रुपए अपने एकाउंट में जमा करवा लिए। राशि एकाउंट में आने के तुरंत बाद गायब हो गया।
आरोपियों ने जेसीबी व महंगी गाड़ियां खरीदी
महिलाओं का आरोप है कि आरोपी करीब 6 करोड़ की राशि लेकर गायब हो गए हैं और उन्होंने उसी राशि से जेसीबी व महंगी गाड़ियां खरीद ली है। इस पर 10 अक्टूबर को मुरीबहाल थाने में महिलाओं ने इसकी जानकारी दी थी, लेकिन पुलिस ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। इसी बीच ठाकुर सेलमा ने कोर्ट में आत्म समर्पण कर दिया है। वहीं चंद्रमणि अभी भी फरार है। ठगी की शिकार महिलाएं अजय दास की अगुवाई में बलांगीर पहुंचकर एसपी ऑफिस का घेराव करते हुए रकम दिलाने की मांग की। महिलाओं ने और भी बताया कि सालों पहले पीआईसीएल नामक एक कम्पनी विभिन्न जिलों से 44 करोड़ रुपए की ठगी कर गायब है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल ISRO से पहली लॉन्चिंग कामयाब रही, रडार इमेजिंग उपग्रह समेत 10 सैटेलाइट एकसाथ भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें