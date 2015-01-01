पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी:1 लाख 385 किसानों ने कराया पंजीयन, इन्हीं से होगी खरीदी

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • एक दिसंबर से की जाएगी शुरुआत, सभी राजस्व अफसरों को केन्द्र का निरीक्षण करने के दिए गए निर्देश

धान खरीदी एक दिसंबर से प्रारंभ हो जाएगी। धान खरीदी को लेकर बीते 15 दिन से तैयारी चल रहीं थी। इस संबंध में सोमवार को कलेक्टर रमेश कुमार शर्मा ने राजस्व व खरीदी से जुड़े अफसरों की बैठक ली। बैठक में बताया गया कि इस वर्ष खरीदी के लिए पूरे जिले में एक लाख 385 किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया है, जो बीते वर्ष से करीब 20 हजार अधिक है। किसानों की संख्या बढ़ने के कारण खरीदी केन्द्रों में दबाव होगा। इसे देखते हुए कलेक्टर ने सभी राजस्व अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया है कि वे खरीदी केन्द्र में औचक निरीक्षण करते रहें। प्रतिदिन शाम के समय केन्द्र में खरीदी के आंकड़े लेते रहे। इस वर्ष 94केन्द्रों से खरीदी होगी, बीते वर्ष इसकी संख्या 86 थी। जिले में इस वर्ष 8 नए धान खरीदी केन्द्र बनाए गए है। इससे संबंधित गांव सहित आसपास के किसानों को सुविधा होगी। उन्हें अपना धान बेचने दूर नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। इस आधार पर 90 समितियों के 94 धान खरीदी केन्द्र से समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी की जाएगी। खरीदी केंद्रों में आवश्यक सुविधाएं जुटाए जाने के लिए निर्देश दिए गए हैं। बैठक में जिला पंचायत सीईओ विजय दयाराम के., संयुक्त कलेक्टर अनिल सिदार, जिला खाद्य अधिकारी अरूण मेश्राम, जिला सहकारी बैंक नोडल अधिकारी बद्री चन्द्रवंशी, डीएफओ दिलराज प्रभाकर समेत सभी तहसीलदार उपस्थित थे।

हफ्ते में 5 दिन ही खरीदी टोकन इसी हिसाब से देंगे
धान खरीदी हफ्ते में केवल पांच दिन ही होगी। इस कारण किसानों की संख्या को ध्यान में रखते हुए छोटे किसान जो 1.5 हेक्टेयर रकबा तक के होंगें 70 प्रतिशत व बड़े किसान जो 1.5 हेक्टेयर से अधिक रकबा के होंगें 30 प्रतिशत खरीदी टोकन काटने के निर्देश दिए गए। अर्थात सम्पूर्ण धान खरीदी सीजन जो लगभग 40 दिन का होगा। उसके आधार पर खरीदी की कार्ययोजना पहले से बनाई गई है। बैठक में कलेक्टर ने 5 दिनों के लिए 70 अनुपात 30 में टोकन जारी करने कहा है।

बीते वर्ष के धान खरीदी संबंधित फैक्ट फाईल

  • धान मोटा - 79482.98
  • धान पतला - 216203.63
  • धान सरना - 41373.74
  • कुल धान - 337060.35
  • कुल उपार्जन केन्द्र - 86

बारदाने की कमी को दूर करने प्रतिदिन देंगे हिसाब
धान खरीदी में सबसे बड़ी समस्या बारदाना की कमी रहती है। अभी भी जिले में बारदान की कमी जारी है। इसे देखते हुए निर्देश दिए गए है कि प्रत्येक दिवस खरीदी होने के बाद केन्द्र के ऑपरेटर शाम को 7 बजे तक जिला विपणन कार्यालय में स्थापित किए गए कन्ट्रोल रूम में उस दिन जारी टोकन, खरीदी की मात्रा, परिवहन की मात्रा एवं बारदानें की उपलब्धता की संख्यात्मक जानकारी अनिवार्य रूप से नोट करायेंगें। केन्द्रों में प्रतिदिन की जा रही खरीदी व उठाव के आधार पर अगले सप्ताह की खरीदी के लिए बारदाना, खरीदी टोकन और परिवहन की व्यवस्था का आंकलन किया जाएगा। किसी भी स्थिति में जगह उपलब्ध न होने या बारदानें की उपलब्धता नहीं होने के आधार पर खरीदी कार्य बाधित नही होने कहा गया है। केन्द्र या राइस मिलर्स के लिए धान के उठाव में खरीदी कार्य के लिए जगह की उपलब्धता को ध्यान में रखते हुए परिवहन वैज्ञानिक तरीके से कराया जाए। इस वर्ष राइस मिलर्स को प्रदाय किए गए धान के अनुपात में उनके द्वारा चावल प्लास्टिक बोरी में जमा किया जाएगा। किसानों को परशानी न हो इसका खास ध्यान रखा जाएगा।

