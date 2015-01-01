पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कवच बनी कोख:17 संक्रमित गर्भवतियों ने स्वस्थ बच्चों को दिया जन्म

कवर्धा5 घंटे पहले
  • जिला अस्पताल में कोरोनाकाल में अब तक 753 गर्भवती महिलाओं का हुआ सुरक्षित प्रसव

जिला अस्पताल कवर्धा में कोरोना काल के दौरान 753 गर्भवती महिलाओं का प्रसव हुआ है। इनमें 17 ऐसी गर्भवती महिलाएं रहीं, जो कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गईं थीं । इन माताओं ने कोख में बच्चों को कोरोना से बचाया। सभी शिशु निगेटिव हैं। अस्पताल में संक्रमित महिलाओं में से 3 की डिलीवरी सिजेरियन ऑपरेशन से हुई। इस दौरान मेडिकल स्टाफ भी संक्रमित नहीं हुआ । जिला अस्पताल में संक्रमित महिलाओं के प्रसव के लिए अलग से व्यवस्था की गई है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. एसके तिवारी का कहना है कि वैश्विक महामारी के दौरान डॉक्टर्स और मेडिकल स्टॉफ ने बेहतर टीम वर्क का उदाहरण दिया है। जिला अस्पताल में प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए संक्रमित गर्भवती महिलाओं का सुरक्षित प्रसव कराया जा रहा है ।

पिता क्वारेंटाइन में, शिशु की देखरेख नर्सों ने की
नवंबर 2020 में कोरोना पॉजिटिव एक महिला की जिला अस्पताल में सफल डिलवरी कराई गई। महिला ने स्वस्थ बच्ची को जन्म दिया। ग्राम जिंदा निवासी अंजू पति अंकित कौशिक को प्रसव के लिए प्रसव के जिला अस्पताल लाया गया था। कोरोना जांच में अंजू की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई। ऐसे स्थिति में डॉक्टर्स की टीम ने सेफ्टी किट पहनकर महिला का प्रसव कराया और नवजात को संक्रमण से बचाया। शिशु की नर्सों ने देखभाल की। क्योंकि नवजात का पिता भी आइसोलेशन सेंटर में थे।

महामारी के बीच 8438 प्रसव अस्पतालों में हुए
कबीरधाम जिले में वैश्विक महामारी के बीच 8438 प्रसव सरकारी अस्पतालों में हुए हैं । पंडरिया ब्लॉक में सर्वाधिक 2285 प्रसव हुए। वहीं जिला अस्पताल में 753 गर्भवती महिलाओं का प्रसव हुआ। ऐहतियात के तौर पर संक्रमित गर्भवती महिलाओं को प्रसव के लिए जिला अस्पताल ही लाया जा रहा है। क्योंकि यहां सुविधाएं अन्य अस्पतालों से बेहतर है।

