पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:कांग्रेस दफ्तर में चूड़ियां फेंकी 6 कार्यकर्ताओं पर जुर्म दर्ज

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गिरफ्तार 14 एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ताओं की मुश्किलें बढ़ी

शहर में आदिवासी लड़की से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की घटना के विरोध में अभाविप कार्यकर्ताओं ने पिछले दिनों प्रदर्शन किया था। प्रदर्शन के दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने कांग्रेस कार्यालय में चूड़ी फेंकी थी। कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष नीलू चंद्रवंशी ने की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने 6 कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ धारा 147, 447, 452 के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज किया है। हालांकि, अभी तक उनकी गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। इधर प्रदर्शन के चलते गिरफ्तार किए गए 14 कार्यकर्ताओं की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई है। क्योंकि मामले के 36 कार्यकर्ता अब भी फरार हैं।
बताया जा रहा है कि जब तक फरार कार्यकर्ता पकड़े नहीं जाते या सरेंडर नहीं करते, तब तक जेल में बंद 14 कार्यकर्ताओं को जमानत मिलने की उम्मीद कम है। पार्टी की ओर से जेल में बंद कार्यकर्ताओं को जमानत दिलाने के लिए कोर्ट में आवेदन दे दिया गया है। लेकिन अभी तक उस पर फैसला नहीं आया। पिछले 4 दिन से कार्यकर्ता जेल में बंद हैं। जमानत आवेदन पर बुधवार को सुनवाई होना है।
हाथापाई का आरोप: सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की घटना के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करने वाले अभाविप के 35 कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ नामजद और 15 अन्य के खिलाफ बलवा, पुलिस के साथ हाथापाई और शासकीय संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाने का आरोप है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें