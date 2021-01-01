पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी:6 दिन शेष, इसमें 3 दिन छुट्‌टी, बचे 3 दिन में 5 हजार किसानों का धान खरीदने की चुनौती

  • टोकन कटा चुके किसानों की बढ़ी फिक्र, खरीदी नहीं हुई तो कैसे चुकाएंगे कर्ज

चालू विपणन वर्ष में कबीरधाम जिले के 94 केंद्रों के जरिए 39.16 लाख क्विंटल धान खरीदी हो चुकी है। खरीदी के लिए 31 जनवरी तक समय निर्धारित है। यानी खरीदी में अब सिर्फ 6 दिन शेष हैं। उसमें भी 3 दिन अवकाश है। 26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस और 30 व 31 जनवरी को शनिवार-रविवार की छुट्टी है। इस दौरान बचे 3 दिनों में समितियों को 5018 किसानों का धान खरीदने की चुनौती है। टोकन कटा चुके किसान इस चिंता में हैं कि अगर खरीदी नहीं हो पाई तो वे कर्ज नहीं चुका पाएंगे, जो उन्होंने किसानों के लिए बैंक से केसीसी के तौर पर लिया था। लिहाजा, किसान समितियों में धान बिक्री के लिए अपनी बारी का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो इन 3 दिनों में 5018 किसानों से धान खरीदी संभव नहीं है। वर्तमान में जिले के केंद्रों में रोज औसतन 1600 किसानों से धान खरीदी हो रही है। इस आधार पर 2 हजार किसान धान खरीदी से वंचित रह जाएंगे। हालांकि, प्रशासन का दावा है कि टोकन कटाने वाले सभी किसानों से धान खरीदी होगी।

धान खरीदी की स्थिति पर एक नजर

  • 01 - लाख 712 किसान पंजीकृत
  • 95 - हजार 694 किसान बेच चुके धान
  • 1.10 - लाख हेक्टेयर रकबा पंजीकृत
  • 1.08 - लाख हेक्टेयर रकबा धान की हुई खरीदी
  • 38 - लाख क्विंटल धान खरीदी का लक्ष्य
  • 39 - लाख 16 हजार 950 क्विं. धान की खरीदी हुई

62 खरीदी दिवस में 20 दिन का अवकाश
शासन ने 1 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक यानी 62 दिन धान खरीदी के लिए निर्धारित किया है। शनिवार, रविवार व सरकारी छुट्टी को छोड़ दें तो 20 दिन अवकाश होने के कारण सिर्फ 42 दिन ही धान खरीदी होनी है। खरीदी के 39 दिनों में 95694 किसानों से 39,16950 क्विंटल धान खरीदी हुई है। अब सिर्फ 3 दिन धान खरीदी होनी है।

पंजीकृत 1.10 लाख हेक्टेयर रकबे में 31 लाख क्विंटल धान उत्पादन का था अनुमान, इससे ज्यादा हो गई
खरीफ सीजन 2020-21 में धान खरीदी के लिए 1.10 लाख हेक्टेयर रकबे का पंजीयन किया गया। राजस्व विभाग के पटवारी और आरआई (रेवेन्यू ऑफिसर) ने मौके पर पहुंचकर फसल सत्यापन किया था। इसके आधार पर कुल पंजीकृत रकबे में 31,00401 क्विंटल धान उत्पादन का अनुमान लगाया था। इसी आधार पर धान खरीदी के लिए लक्ष्य तय किया गया था। लेकिन राजस्व अधिकारियों का अनुमान फेल हो गया। अब तक अनुमान से 8 लाख क्विंटल और लक्ष्य से 1.16 लाख क्विंटल अधिक की धान खरीदी हो चुकी है। अब भी 1.83 लाख क्विंटल धान खरीदना बाकी है। इधर खरीदी के शेष दिनों को देखते हुए किसान फिक्रमंद हैं।

कई किसान तय तिथि में टोकन नहीं कटा पाए हैं
31 जनवरी तक धान खरीदी का समय है। अंतिम सप्ताह में 25 से 29 जनवरी तक धान बेचने 22 जनवरी तक टोकन कटाने की मोहलत दी गई थी। कई किसान ऐसे हैं, जो तय तिथि को टोकन नहीं कटा पाए हैं, वे धान नहीं बेच पाएंगे। हालांकि, नोडल अधिकारी व डिप्टी कलेक्टर संदीप ठाकुर का कहना है कि जो किसान टोकन नहीं कटा पाए हैं, वे एसडीएम की अनुमति से धान बेच सकेंगे।

इधर खरीदी केंद्रों में डंप है 22.28 लाख क्विंटल धान
धान के परिवहन में भी सुस्ती बरती जा रही है। वर्तमान में 39.16 लाख क्विंटल धान खरीदी हो चुकी है। इसमें 9.18 लाख क्विंटल धान का मिलर्स ने कस्टम मिलिंग के लिए उठाव किया है। 7.72 लाख क्विंटल धान संग्रहण केंद्रों में परिवहन किए हंै। शेष 22.28 लाख क्विंटल धान केंद्रों में पड़ा है।

