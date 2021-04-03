पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:सहायक प्राध्यापक चयन में धांधली का आरोप

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • सीजीपीएससी अध्यक्ष को बर्खास्त कर एसआईटी जांच की मांग, भाजयुमो ने जलाया पीएससी का पुतला

छग लोक सेवा आयोग (सीजीपीएससी) द्वारा आयोजित सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा 2019 में धांधली का मामला सामने आया है । मामले को लेकर भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा (भाजयुमो) ने गुरुवार शाम 4 बजे वीर स्तंभ चौक पर पीएससी का पुतला जलाया। पीएससी व राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की गई । साथ ही सीजी पीएससी के अध्यक्ष को बर्खास्त कर एसआईटी जांच की मांग की है। प्रदर्शन के दौरान भाजयुमो जिला अध्यक्ष कैलाश चंद्रवंशी ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि छग लोकसेवा आयोग द्वारा प्रदेश के प्रतिभावान छात्र- छात्राओं के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ किया जा रहा है। इसके विरोध में छग के सभी जिलों सहित कबीरधाम जिले में भी आक्रोशित युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने सीजी पीएससी का पुतला दहन किया है। जब तक छग लोकसेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष टामन सोनवानी को बर्खास्त कर एसआईटी जांच की मांग पूरी नहीं हो जाती, तब तक भाजयुमो का आंदोलन जारी रहने की बात कही है। मौके पर पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित अभ्यर्थी को इंटरव्यू में बुलाया
भाजयुमो का आरोप है कि लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा आयोजित सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा 2019 में शुरू से गड़बड़ी सामने आ रही है। अब एक अभ्यर्थी ने पत्र लिखकर आरोप लगाया है कि अनुपस्थित अभ्यर्थी को इंटरव्यू में शामिल होने के लिए बुलाया गया, जो गंभीर विषय है। भाजयुमो जिलाध्यक्ष चंद्रवंशी ने कहा कि यह छग के युवाओं के भविष्य से जुड़ा होने के साथ-साथ छग लोक सेवा आयोग की विश्वसनीयता पर प्रश्न खड़ा कर रहा है।

भाजयुमो ने की पूरे मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग
भाजयुमो ने इस पूरे मामले में निष्पक्ष जांच होनी चाहिए। सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित अभ्यर्थी का नाम आना, परीक्षा केंद्र में वीडियोग्राफी नहीं कराया जाना, पीएससी की कार्यप्रणाली व विश्वसनीयता को धूमिल करता है। प्रदर्शन के दौरान भाजयुमो महामंत्री पीयूष सिंह, उमंग पांडे, पवन पटेल, रिंकेश वैष्णव, रोहित नाथ योगी, मयंक गुप्ता, सोनू ठाकुर, युवराज सिंह, तुकेश चंद्रवंशी समेत अन्य कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित रहे ।

