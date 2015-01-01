पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल में मिलेगी राहत:7 महीने के बाद कोर्ट में शुरू हुई गवाही व सुनवाई, अब पेंडिंग प्रकरण का फैसला जल्द

कवर्धा4 घंटे पहले
  • पांच वर्ष से पुराने व महिला संबंधित गंभीर अपराध की गवाही होगी

कोरोना व लॉकडाउन के कारण कोर्ट का काम प्रभावित हुआ। लेकिन अब हाईकोर्ट के निर्देश के बाद 17 नवंबर मंगलवार से जिला कोर्ट में पूर्व की तरह काम होना शुरू हो गया है। हाईकोर्ट के निर्देश बाद जिला कोर्ट में करीब सात माह बाद भीड़ देखी गई, जो वकील घर बैठे ऑनलाइन काम कर रहे थे, वे अब कोर्ट में आकर काम करेंगे। अधिवक्ता संघ के अध्यक्ष पोखराज सिंह परिहार ने बताया कि हाईकोर्ट के निर्देश के बाद मंगलवार से काम शुरू हो गया है। सुनवाई को लेकर गाइडलाइन भी जारी किए गए हैं। इसमें प्रमुख रूप से उन मामलों की सुनवाई होगी, जो 5 वर्ष पुराने हैं। साथ ही महिला संबंधित गंभीर अपराध की भी सुनवाई होगी। कई मामलों में गवाही भी होगी। पूर्व की तरह जमानत आवेदन पर सुनवाई जारी रहेगी। करीब सात माह बाद गवाहों को बुलाकर उनसे गवाही ली जाएगी। अब जल्द ही कई पेंडिंग प्रकरण का निराकरण होगा। मंगलवार को जिला कोर्ट में कुल 180 प्रकरण पंजीकृत थे, जिनमें 71 सिविल व 109 क्रिमिनल प्रकरण थे, इनकी सुनवाई हुई।

विचाराधीन कैदी को मिल सकता है जमानत का लाभ
अधिवक्ता आदित्य झा ने बताया कि कोर्ट में गवाहों की सुनवाई से कई तरह के फायदे है। इसमें प्रमुख रूप से उन लोगों को फायदा होगा, जो विभिन्न मामलों में जेल में विचाराधीन कैदी है। कई मामलों में हाईकोर्ट ने संबंधित प्रकरण के गवाही बाद जमानत देने पर फैसले की बात कही थी। गवाही शुरू होने से ऐसे विचाराधीन कैदी को जमानत का लाभ मिल सकता है। गवाही के बाद ही जमानत पर चर्चा की जाती है।

यहां एक ही छत के नीचे मिलेंगे सभी अधिवक्ता
कोर्ट प्रारंभ होने से सबसे ज्यादा लाभ उन लोगों को भी मिलेगा, जो जमानत व अन्य काम के लिए वकीलों की सहायता लेना चाहते थे। क्योंकि कोरोना के कारण कोर्ट में वकील नहीं आते थे, इस कारण आमजन कानूनी सलाह के लिए वकीलों के घर पहुंचते थे। अब कोर्ट में ही सभी वकील एक ही जगह मिल जाएंगे। कवर्धा शहर में ही करीब 100 से अधिक वकील है, जो अब सुबह 11 से देर शाम 6 बजे तक कोर्ट में ही मिलेंगे।

लंबित प्रकरण की सुनवाई में तेजी आने की उम्मीद
वर्तमान समय में जिला कोर्ट ने कई गंभीर मामले में तेजी से सुनवाई की जा रही है। बीते अगस्त माह में तो अवैध गांजा तस्करी के मामले में आरोपियों को करीब 10 वर्ष की सजा भी सुनाई है। लेकिन कोरोना के कारण कई मामलों में सुनवाई नहीं हो पा रहीं थी। गवाही नहीं हाेने के कारण आगे का तारीख ही मिल पाता था। अब कोर्ट में नियमित रूप से गंभीर व 5 वर्ष के पुराने मामले की सुनवाई होगी। इस कारण सुनवाई में तेजी आएगी।

गवाही देने के लिए नोटिस भेजना शुरू किया गया
पहले दिन कई गंभीर मामलों की सुनवाई हुई है। ऐसे प्रकरण के गवाहों को कोर्ट में गवाही के लिए नोटिस जारी किया गया। वहीं बुधवार को भी सुनवाई जारी रहेगी। कोर्ट द्वारा पूर्व में ही नए प्रकरणों के संबंध में नोटिस जारी कर गवाही के लिए गवाह को बुलाया गया। कोर्ट द्वारा जारी नोटिस का तामील करने की जिम्मेदारी पुलिस के पास रहती है। संबंधित गवाह को अपने क्षेत्र के पुलिस थाना या चौकी के माध्यम से नोटिस मिलेगा।

