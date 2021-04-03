पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:कवर्धा की आर्मी भर्ती अब दुर्ग में 3 से 12 मार्च तक होगी, हेडक्वार्टर से शेड्यूल जारी

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • नए आवेदन नहीं भरे जाएंगे, कवर्धा भर्ती रैली में आवेदन किए 35 हजार युवा शामिल हो सकेंगे

जिले में आर्मी भर्ती रैली आयोजन को लेकर बड़ा झटका लगा है। कवर्धा शहर के करपात्री ग्राउंड में होने वाली आर्मी भर्ती रैली को अब दुर्ग के शिफ्ट कर दिया है। इस संबंध में आर्मी हेडक्वार्टर ने नया शेड्यूल जारी किया है। जारी शेड्यूूल अनुसार कवर्धा में होने वाले भर्ती रैली अब दुर्ग के पं. रविशंकर ग्राउंड में 3 से 12 मार्च तक होगी। इसके लिए नया ऑनलाइन आवेदन नहीं भरे जाएंगे, जिन युवाओं ने कवर्धा आर्मी भर्ती रैली के लिए आवेदन किया था, उन्हें ही रैली में शामिल किया जाएगा। इसे लेकर 15 मई 2020 तक आवेदन भरे गए थे। जानकारी के अनुसार राज्यभर से करीब 35 हजार से अधिक युवाओं ने इस रैली के लिए आवेदन किया है। अब दुर्ग में होने वाली रैली में प्रदेशभर के आवेदन किए युवा शामिल हो सकते हैं। वहीं आयु की गणना अलग-अलग पद के हिसाब से की जाएगी। भर्ती संबंधित अधिक जानकारी के लिए इंडियन आर्मी की अधिकृत वेबसाइट का अवलोकन किया जा सकता है। सैनिक जीडी, सैनिक लिपिक, सैनिक तकनीकी, सैनिक नर्सिंग सहायक/वेटनरी और ट्रेडमैन के लिए भर्ती रैली होगी।

शामिल होने 48 घंटे पहले का कोरोना रिपोर्ट अनिवार्य
राज्य में अभी भी कोरोना संक्रमण कम नहीं हुआ है। लगातार कोरोना के मामले बढ़ते जा रहे। इसे देखते हुए दुर्ग में होने वाली इस भर्ती रैली में कोरोना असर रहेगा। दरअसल आर्मी ने अपने जारी शेड्यूल में निर्देश दिया है कि जो भी युवा रैली में शामिल होंगे, उन्हें 48 घंटे पूर्व को कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट देनी होगी। यानी भर्ती रैली से दो दिन पहले संबंधित आवेदक कोरोना जांच जैसे एंटिजन, आरटीपीसीआर या ट्रु-नॉट जांच कराना होगी। वर्तमान में स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट सीधे ऑनलाइन जारी कर रहा है। ऑनलाइन रिपोर्ट जारी होने से युवाओं को अस्पताल या जांच केंद्र का चक्कर नहीं काटना पड़ेगा।

जिले में आयोजन को लेकर कोशिश जारी: प्रमोद जैन
जिला रोजगार अधिकारी प्रमोद जैन ने बताया कि प्रशासन ने बीते वर्ष आर्मी भर्ती रैली की तैयारी को लेकर काम किया था। यह रैली अप्रैल 2020 में होनी थी। कर्मचारियों की भी ड्यूटी भी लगाई जा चुकी थी। मार्च में ही कोरोनाकाल शुरू हो गया। इस कारण यह आयोजन 10 माह से पेंडिंग हो गया। अब यही आयोजन दुर्ग में होना है। हमारी कोशिश जारी रहेगी कि आने वाले समय में अन्य वायु सेना या थल सेना भर्ती रैली कवर्धा मे ही हो।

टैटू होने के बाद भी सिर्फ आदिवासी युवाओं को ही छूट
सेना ने भर्ती को लेकर बड़ा बदलाव किया है। अब शरीर पर टैटू होने के बाद भी युवाओं को सेना में भर्ती का मौका मिलेगा। सेना की ओर से यह छूट सिर्फ आदिवासी युवाओं को ही दी जाएगी। हालांकि छूट लेने के लिए पहले आर्मी रिक्रूटमेंट की मेडिकल टीम के पास आवेदन करना होगा। डॉक्टरों के जांच करने के बाद ही छूट दी जाएगी। अगर किसी युवक के शरीर में टैटू बना हुआ है तो वह उसे हटवाकर भी भर्ती में शामिल हो सकता है। पूर्व के भर्ती रैली में पहले से शरीर पर टैटू गुदे होने पर भर्ती में शामिल नहीं किया जाता था। इस नियम में थोड़ा बदलाव किया गया है। आदिवासी क्षेत्र के आदिवासी वर्ग के युवाओं को छूट दी गई है। इधर करपात्री ग्राउंड में करीब 8 माह से युवा भर्ती की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

इन पदों के लिए किया जा रहा भर्ती रैली का आयोजन
सैनिक जीडी: न्यूनतम कक्षा 10वीं उत्तीर्ण। आयु 17.5 वर्ष से लेकर 21 वर्ष। कद 168 सेमी, सीना 77 से 82 सेमी व वजन 50 किलो अनिवार्य है। वहीं एसटी वर्ग के लिए कद व वजन में छूट का प्रावधान है।
सैनिक लिपिक: कक्षा 12वीं कला, विज्ञान, वाणिज्य विषय में 50% के साथ उत्तीर्ण। आयु117.5 वर्ष से 23 वर्ष। कद 162 सेमी, सीना 77 से 82 सेमी व वजन 50 किलो।
सैनिक तकनीकी: कक्षा 12वीं अंग्रेजी, विज्ञान विषय में न्यूनतम 50% के साथ उत्तीर्ण। आयु 17.5 वर्ष से लेकर 23 वर्ष। कद 167 सेमी, सीना 77 से 82 सेमी व वजन 50 किलो होना चाहिए।
सैनिक नर्सिंग सहायक/वेटनरी: 12वीं अंग्रेजी, विज्ञान विषय में न्यूनतम 40 % के साथ उत्तीर्ण। आयु 2019 में 17.5 वर्ष से लेकर 23 वर्ष। कद 167 सेमी, सीना 77 से 82 सेमी व वजन 50 किलो।
ट्रेडमैन: 8 वीं या 10वीं उत्तीर्ण। आयु 17.5 वर्ष से लेकर 23 वर्ष। कद 168 सेमी, सीना 76 से 81 सेमी व वजन 48 किलो।

