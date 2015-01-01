पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विवाद:धरमपुरा नहीं पहुंचे बघेल, गांव में तनाव की स्थिति बरकरार, नहीं हटाई गई फोर्स

कवर्धाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्योहार को देख रियायत, दीवाली के बाद होगी कार्रवाई

पिपरिया थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम धरमपुरा में धार्मिक उपयोग के लिए सुरक्षित सरकारी जमीन पर समाज विशेष के कब्जे को लेकर विवाद की स्थिति बनी हुई है। रायपुर से नंदकुमार बघेल धरमपुरा आने के लिए निकले थे, लेकिन उन्हें बेमेतरा में ही रोक दिया गया था। इसके बाद ऐसा कहा जा रहा था वे धरमपुरा आ रहे हैं, लेकिन वे बेमेतरा से ही वापस चले गए।
गांव में तनाव की स्थिति बरकरार है, इसलिए पुलिस कप्तान ने फोर्स नहीं हटाई है। दूसरे दिन भी पुलिस बल गांव में ही तैनात रही। प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मामले को शांत करने के लिए सभी पक्षों को समझाइश दे रहे हैं। राजस्व व पुलिस अधिकारी मनाने की कोशिशों में लगे हैं। लेकिन मामले में राजनीतिक हवा दी जा रही है, जिससे विवाद तूल पकड़ने लगा है। विभिन्न समाजों के बीच झगड़ा- फसाद की नौबत न आए, इसलिए पुलिस बल को गांव से नहीं हटाया जा रहा है ।
दीवाली के बाद हटाएंगे कब्जा: धार्मिक उपयोग के लिए सुरक्षित जमीन पर समाज विशेष का कब्जा हटाया जाना तय है। कवर्धा एसडीएम विपुल गुप्ता का कहना है कि सामने दीवाली त्योहार है, इसलिए कुछ दिन रियायत दी जा रही है। समझाइश दे रहे हैं कि वे खुद ही कब्जा छोड़ दें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें