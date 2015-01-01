पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैैयारी:शुभ मुहूर्त पर 19 को भोरमदेव शुगर मिल के बॉयलर की होगी पूजा, 25 से पेराई शुरू

कवर्धा13 घंटे पहले
  • इस साल 16 हजार हेक्टेयर में गन्ने की फसल, 10 हजार पंजीकृत किसान, इन्हीं से होगी खरीदी

ग्राम राम्हेपुर स्थित भोरमदेव सहकारी शक्कर कारखाना में इसी माह प्रारंभ होगा। कारखाने में इस वर्ष के पेराई सत्र को लेकर तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इस वर्ष कारखाना प्रारंभ करने के लिए प्रबंधन ने शुभ मुहूर्त भी निकलवाया है। एमडी भूपेन्द्र ठाकुर ने बताया कि 19 नवंबर को बॉयलर की पूजा की जाएगी। इसके बाद 25 नवंबर से पेराई सत्र प्रारंभ होगी। इस साल कारखाना द्वारा गन्ना खरीदी को लेकर सर्वे भी किया गया है। कारखाना के गन्ना विकास अधिकारी केके यादव ने बताया कि कारखाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत कवर्धा, सहसपुर लोहारा व बोड़ला के 226 गांव आते हैं। इन गांव में कुल 16 हजार 155 हेक्टेयर में गन्ना की फसल लगाई गई है। किसानों की संख्या करीब 10 हजार 444 है। इन्हीं किसानों से गन्ना खरीदी की जाएगी। इस बार फसल मूल्यांकन के आंकड़े के हिसाब से सर्वे किया गया है। इसके चलते सीधे ऑनलाइन आंकड़े भुइयां के माध्यम से कारखाना प्रबंधन को मिले थे। इसी आंकड़े का सत्यापन किया गया। किसानों को पर्ची जारी होने की सूचना एसएमएस के जरिए देंगे।

शेयरधारी और सर्वे वाले किसानों के गन्ने खरीदेंगे
राम्हेपुर कारखाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत इस वर्ष गन्ने के रकबे व किसानों की संख्या बीते वर्ष की तुलना में बढ़ी है। ऐसे में पर्ची की समस्या न हो इसे देखते हुए राजस्व विभाग के फसल मूल्यांकन रिपोर्ट के आधार पर ही खरीदी की जाएगी। यानि जिन किसान के पास शक्कर कारखाना का शेयर, राजस्व फसल मूल्यांकन रिपोर्ट व कारखाना के सर्वे में नाम है, उन्हीं किसानों के गन्ना खरीदी की जाएगी। कारखाना द्वारा 25 नवंबर से पेराई सत्र प्रारंभ करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। इस कारण अभी से पर्ची जारी करने सॉफ्टवेयर में एंट्री की जा रही है। ऑनलाइन पर्ची जारी करने के बाद ही किसानों से गन्ना खरीदी की जाएगी।

गुड़ फैक्ट्री शुरू, 200 रु. प्रति क्विंटल में खरीदी
फसल मूल्यांकन रिपोर्ट के अनुसार इस वर्ष जिले में गन्ना का रकबा बढ़ा है। ऐसे में पंडरिया व राम्हेपुर के कारखाना में पूरे जिले के गन्ना खरीदी करना मुश्किल है। इस कारण किसान गुड़ फैक्ट्री में भी अपना गन्ना बेच सकते हैं। उद्योग विभाग से प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार जिले में करीब 350 के आसपास फैक्ट्री है। लेकिन हर साल करीब 150 से 200 के आसपास से फैक्ट्री नियमित रूप से चल पाती है। जिन किसानों को पर्ची नहीं मिलेगी, वे गुड़ फैक्ट्री में गन्ना बेच सकते है। लेकिन फैक्ट्री में गन्ना बेचने से किसानों को नुकसान होगा। क्योंकि कुछेक फैक्ट्री प्रारंभ हुई है, यहां 200 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल में गन्ना की खरीदी हो रही है।

8 अप्रैल 2020 की स्थिति में गन्ना खरीदी
पंडरिया शक्कर कारखाना

  • गन्ना पेराई : 2 लाख 6 हजार 185 मीट्रिक टन
  • शक्कर उत्पादन : 2 लाख 25 हजार 10 क्विंटल
  • गन्ने का कुल रकबा : 9 हजार 271 हेक्टेयर।
  • शक्कर तैयार करने का लक्ष्य : 4 लाख क्विंटल
  • पंजीकृत किसान : 11 हजार 374

(इस कारखाने में पेराई सीजन बंद हो गया था, तब बचे हुए किसानों को भोरमदेव शक्कर कारखाना राम्हेपुर में शिफ्ट किया गया।)

भोरमदेव शक्कर कारखाना राम्हेपुर

  • गन्ना पेराई : 2 लाख 27 हजार 136 मीट्रिक टन
  • शक्कर उत्पादन : 2 लाख 18 हजार 730क्विंटल
  • बिजली उत्पादन : 35 लाख 73 हजार 654 यूनिट
  • गन्ने का कुल रकबा : 7 हजार 400 हेक्टेयर
  • शक्कर तैयार करने का लक्ष्य : 4 लाख क्विंटल
  • पंजीकृत किसान : 11 हजार 873

कम दर में शक्कर देने अभी तक आदेश जारी नहीं
ग्राम राम्हेपुर व पंडरिया में स्थित सरकारी शक्कर कारखाना द्वारा अपने शेयरधारी करीब 40 हजार लोगों को जल्द ही 3255 रुपए क्विंटल में शक्कर देने की तैयारी की जा रही है। 3255 रुपए में शक्कर देने का निर्णय लिया जा चुका है। लेकिन इन निर्णय को लेकर किसान नाराज हैं, क्योंकि बाजार में यही शक्कर 3300 रुपए से लेकर 3500 रुपए तक प्रति क्विंटल में मिल जाता है। ऐसे में मात्र 200 रुपए कम में शक्कर दिए जाने से किसानों को नुकसान हो रहा है। डिप्टी कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा था। अभी तक शेयरधारी किसानों को नए रेट 3255 या पुराने रेट 2100 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की दर से शक्कर देने आदेश जारी नहीं किया है।

