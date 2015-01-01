पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दौरा:छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने दो साल में पूरे किए 24 वादे

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले की प्रभारी व महिला बाल विकास मंत्री अनिला भेड़िया ने भूपेश सरकार की उपलब्धियां गिनाते हुए कहा

जिले की प्रभारी व महिला बाल विकास मंत्री अनिला भेड़िया ने मंगलवार को छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार के दो वर्ष की उपलब्धियां बताई। उन्होंने सर्किट हाउस कवर्धा में प्रेस वार्ता को संबोधित किया। प्रभारी मंत्री अनिला भेड़िया ने कहा कि प्रदेश में नई सरकार बनने के बाद पिछले दो वर्ष से छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य का विकास हो रहा है। प्रदेश में नई सरकार बनने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल के नेतृत्व में हम गड़बो नवा छत्तीसगढ़ के संकल्प के साथ काम कर रहे हैं। किए वायदे पर हमारी सरकार ने पहले ही दिन से ही अमल शुरू किया। शपथ ग्रहण के तत्काल बाद ही किसानों की कर्ज माफी और 2500 रुपए में धान खरीदी के निर्णय लिए गए। गांव, गरीब, किसान, मजदूर, वनआश्रितों, महिलाओं, बच्चों, युवाओं सहित प्रदेश के सभी वर्गों के विकास के लिए कदम उठाए गए हैं। प्रभारी मंत्री ने कहा कि इन दो वर्षों में कबीरधाम जिले के विकास और युवाओं को रोजगार के अवसर देने की दिशा में काम किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य सरकार धान से बायो एथेनॉल उत्पादन के क्षेत्र में निवेश को प्रोत्साहित करने का निर्णय लिया है। नवीन औद्यौगिक नीति के तहत उच्च प्राथमिकता सूची में जैव ईंधन शामिल है। इस नीति के तहत कबीरधाम जिले के भोरमदेव सहकारी शक्कर कारखाना में एथेनॉल उत्पादन आने वाले समय में पूरे होंगे। इससे कबीरधाम जिले के युवाओं के लिए एक नए रोजगार का द्वार खुलेगा। पंडरिया विधायक ममता चन्द्राकर, कलेक्टर रमेश कुमार शर्मा, एसपी शलभ सिन्हा, कवर्धा नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष ऋषि शर्मा, नीलकंठ चन्द्रवंशी, गंगोत्री योगी, बोड़ला नपं अध्यक्ष सावित्री साहू, लालजी चंद्रवंशी उपस्थित थे।

4 दिव्यांगजनों को मोटराइज्ड ट्राइसिकल वितरण किया
मंत्री ने जिले के 4 दिव्यांगजनों को मोटराइज्ड ट्राइसिकल (बैटरी चलित) वितरण किया। उन्होंने दिव्यांग पंडरिया ब्लॉक के झिंगराडोंगरी निवासी रानी काजल अनंत, सरस्वती खांडे, पेन्ड्रीकला निवासी सियाराम मिरे, कवर्धा ब्लॉॅक के ग्राम मैनपुरी निवासी कमलु साहू को बैटरी चलित ट्राइसिकल वितरण किया।

