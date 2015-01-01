पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षित डिलीवरी:डायल 112 वाहन में हुआ शिशु का जन्म, जच्चा और बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ

कवर्धा5 घंटे पहले
कुंडा थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम धाप पारा में एक गर्भवती महिला को प्रसव पीड़ा हुई। उसे अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए परिजन ने डायल 112 को कॉल किया। महिला को अस्पताल ले जाते समय प्रसव पीड़ा बढ़ गई, जिससे वाहन में ही डिलीवरी करानी पड़ी। महिला ने एक स्वस्थ बालक को जन्म दिया है। ग्राम धाप पारा निवासी वर्षा उर्फ बुधवारा बाई पति रामभरोस (25) को प्रसव पीड़ा हुई। गर्भवती महिला के प्रसव के समय आने पर उसे अस्पताल ले जाने डायल 112 की मदद ली गई। आरक्षक मंगल पानी और सनत मिश्रा ने गर्भवती को अस्पताल ले जाने गांव से कुछ दूर ही निकले थे, तभी प्रसव पीड़ा बढ़ गई। इस पर साथ आई मितानिन अनुपा चंद्राकर और एक दाई ने वाहन में ही गर्भवती का प्रसव कराया। प्रसूता ने एक स्वस्थ बालक को जन्म दिया। इसके बाद पुलिसकर्मियों ने जच्चा-बच्चा को उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र अखरा में भर्ती कराया, जहां दोनों की हालत ठीक बताई जा रही है।

