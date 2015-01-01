पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हवा में नमी:बादल छंटे तो लगने लगी ठंड, 7 दिन में पारा 4 डिग्री उतरा, मौसम विशेषज्ञों ने कहा- 2 से 3 डिग्री और उतरेगा तापमान, बढ़ेगी ठंड

कवर्धा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अगले 4 दिन अच्छी ठंड पड़ने की संभावना, 26 नवंबर को गरज-चमक के साथ बारिश का अनुमान

हाल ही में दक्षिण पूर्व से आ रही नम हवाओं के कारण बढ़े तापमान और हल्की बारिश के बाद बीते 24 घंटे में मौसम ने फिर करवट ली है। जिले में रविवार को ठंड महसूस की गई। इधर, मौसम विशेषज्ञों ने साफ कर दिया है कि आने वाले 4 दिन अच्छी ठंड पड़ सकती है, लेकिन इसके बाद फिर गरज-चमक के साथ बारिश के संकेत दिए जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में अब तक आसमान में बादल के कारण उत्तरी शुष्क हवा का कम हो चला असर बढ़ सकता है। कबीरधाम जिले में बीते गुरुवार की रात तेज हवा के साथ शुक्रवार सुबह बारिश हुई थी। बीते एक सप्ताह से आसमान में बादलों के कारण उत्तरी शुष्क हवा का असर नहीं के बराबर था, इसके कारण ठंड महसूस नहीं हो रही थी। अब रविवार से ठंड महसूस की जा रही है। मौसम के आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो अधिकतम तापमान में ही बीते एक सप्ताह में 4 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की जा चुकी है और विशेषज्ञों ने साफ कर दिया है कि तापमान 2 से 3 डिग्री तक और उतर सकता है। रात के तापमान में भी और गिरावट दर्ज की जा सकती है।

चिल्फीघाटी में शहर के मुकाबले 20 तापमान कम
कवर्धा शहर में भी ठंड महसूस की जा रही है, लेकिन शहर से ज्यादा ठंड गांवों में हैं। जिले के सबसे ठंडे इलाके चिल्फीघाटी में शहर के मुकाबले पारा 2 डिग्री नीचे है। ऐसे में चिल्फी में और भी ठंड महसूस हो रही है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार फिलहाल कवर्धा में रात का तापमान न्यूनतम 19 व 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर है। लेकिन आने वाले 4 दिनों में यह 8 डिग्री तक उतरकर 12 व 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच सकता है।

पिछले एक सप्ताह में जिले में ऐसे उतरा पारा
तारीख - तापमान (दिन का)
16 नवंबर - 33
17 नवंबर - 34
18 नवंबर - 33
19 नवंबर - 34
20 नवंबर - 32
21 नवंबर - 30
22 नवंबर - 30

न्यूनतम तापमान में भी होगी गिरावट
मौसम विशेषज्ञ एचपी चंद्रा के मुताबिक प्रदेश में उत्तर दिशा से शुष्क और ठंडी हवा आने के कारण न्यूनतम तापमान में 24 नवंबर तक 2 से 3 डिग्री गिरावट होने की संभावना है। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान में 1 से 2 डिग्री गिरावट होने की संभावना बनी रहेगी। प्रदेश में 24 नवंबर तक मौसम शुष्क रहने की संभावना है। 25 नवंबर से बादल आने की संभावना है। 26 नवंबर को प्रदेश के मध्य और दक्षिण क्षेत्र में हल्की से मध्यम वर्षा होने या गरज चमक के साथ छींटे पड़ने की भी संभावना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें