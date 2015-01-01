पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम में बदलाव:दक्षिण पूर्व से आ रही नम हवाओं के कारण बने बादल, हुई बारिश

कवर्धा2 दिन पहले
  • जिले में 90 प्रतिशत धान कटाई हो चुकी, किसानों की बढ़ी फिक्र, खेत में कटे हुए धान को नुकसान, जैसे-तैसे बचाने में जुटे

शुक्रवार की सुबह करीब 5 बजे जिले में हल्की बारिश हुई है। इस बारिश का असर जिले के सभी ब्लॉक में रहा है। मौसम के बदलाव की वजह दक्षिण पूर्व से नमी युक्त और गरम हवा आने के कारण हल्के बदले और तापमान में वृद्धि होना है। इसके साथ ही वातावरण में नमी बढ़ने की वजह से निम्न दाब का क्षेत्र निर्मित हो रहा, जिससे बारिश हो रही है। गुरुवार देर रात के समय तेज हवा चली व शुक्रवार की सुबह बारिश हुई। माैसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार आने वाले 24 घंटे में तापमान में विशेष परिवर्तन होने की संभावना नहीं है। दूसरी ओर बारिश होने से उन किसानों को नुकसान का सामना करना पड़ सकता है, जिनके धान के फसल खेत में रखे हुए है। क्योंकि खेत में पानी भरे होने से कटे हुए धान के फसल को नुकसान होना तय है। राहत की बात है कि जिले में लगभग 90 प्रतिशत धान कट चुके हैं। वहीं बचे हुए 10 प्रतिशत वाले किसानों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

तापमान कम हुआ
नवंबर माह के शुरूआती हफ्ते में जिले का तापमान एकाएक कम हुआ था। लेकिन दीपावली के पहले ही तापमान बढ़ गया। रात के समय लोग उमस भरी गर्मी से परेशान थे। लेकिन अब शुक्रवार को बारिश होने के कारण तापमान में गिरावट आई है। शहर का तापमान अधिकतम 30 व न्यूनतम 16 तक जा पहुंचा। इससे ठंड भी बढ़ गई है। हांलाकि बारिश के कारण कवर्धा शहर में दिनभर बादल छाए रहे। दूसरी ओर इस बारिश ने धान उत्पादक किसानों की फिक्र बढ़ा दी है।

इस मानसून में हुई बारिश

  • तहसील का नाम - आंकड़े
  • कवर्धा - 1218.2
  • पंडरिया - 795
  • बोड़ला - 924
  • सहसपुर लोहारा - 1255
  • रेंगाखारकला - 866.5
  • औसत - 1011.7

(आंकड़े मिमी में, राजस्व विभाग के पोर्टल अनुसार)

लगातार बनी रही पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की सक्रियता
बीते साल जिले में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की लगातार सक्रियता बनी रही। दिसंबर से मई तक लगातार पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की सक्रियता से लगातार बारिश होती रही। इससे धान व सब्जी वर्गीय फसलों को भी काफी नुकसान हुआ था।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : मौसम खुलने के बाद कीट-पतंग का खतरा
कृषि कॉलेज कवर्धा के डीन डॉ.आरके द्विवेदी ने बताया कि वर्तमान में जिले में ज्यादा बारिश नहीं हुई है। इससे नुकसान की संभावना कम है, कटे हुए धान के फसल अगर खेत में रखे हुए तो नुकसान होगा। लेकिन इसके बाद जैसे ही मौसम साफ होता है तो कीट-पतंग का खतरा होगा। आमतौर पर मौसम खुलने के बाद कीट-पतंग सक्रिय होते है। इसमें ज्यादातर उद्यानिकी के फसल को नुकसान होगा।

