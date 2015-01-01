पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:किसानों को 50 फीसदी खुद का ही बारदाना लाने कह रहे समिति प्रबंधक, इधर धान का उठाव नहीं

नवागढ़/अंधियारखोर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बारदाना की समस्या ने किसानों को परेशान कर दिया है। दरअसल, समितियों में 50 फीसदी खुद का बारदाना लाना किसानों के लिए अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। इधर, तोरा और देवरी के किसान तड़के 5 बजे से ट्रैक्टर में भरकर धान बेचने अंधियारखोर धान खरीदी केंद्र आए। सुबह-सुबह बारिश की फुहार ने किसानों को काफी परेशान किया। बारिश में भीगते हुए किसान खरीदी केंद्र के बाहर केंद्र में प्रवेश की अनुमति के लिए घंटों इंतजार करते रहे। मौजूद कर्मचारी ने बताया कि मौसम के कारण अभी अनुमति नहीं दी जा रही है। प्रभारी अधिकारी के कहने पर अनुमति दी जाएगी।
ग्राम तोरा से आये किसान धनराज साहू ने बताया किसानों को बहुत सी समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। खरीदी केंद्र से 50 फीसदी बारदाना स्वयं लाने को कहा गया है। वे 100 कट्टा धान लेकर आए हैं। उन्हें 50 फीसदी बारदाना स्वयं लाना पड़ा है। किसानों ने बताया कि बारिश के कारण उन्हें धान खाली करने की अनुमति नहीं मिल रही है। यदि वापस जाना पड़ा, तो ट्रैक्टर का किराया और लेबर कास्ट दोनों दोगुना हो जाएगा। तोरा से लगभग 30 किसान व देवरी से 10 किसान धान बेचने के लिए केंद्र सुबह से पहुंचे हुए थे।
परिवहन शुरू न होने से धान खरीदी पर पड़ सकता है असर: ज्यादातर धान खरीदी केंद्रों में बफर लिमिट से ढाई से तीन गुना तक धान का स्टॉक हो चुका है। लेकिन अभी तक अधिकतर केंद्रों में परिवहन प्रारंभ नहीं हुआ है। इससे केंद्र में स्थान की समस्या उत्पन्न होने लगी है। यदि कुछ और दिन धान का परिवहन शुरू नहीं किया जाता, तो स्थान की कमी के कारण धान खरीदी बंद हो सकती है। नियम के मुताबिक बफर लिमिट तक स्टॉक पहुंचने पर तत्काल परिवहन प्रारंभ हो जाना चाहिए। परिवहन न होने से बारिश के कारण धान को नुकसान होने की संभावना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें